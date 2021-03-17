Mary Ann I'm sorry to hear of Jim's passing he was a well respected man and friend. I enjoyed working with him at Royal Cake Company/ Flowers Bakery of Winston-Salem. I know it's going to be hard with him not being around but you will always be blessed with the Love and memories that you have shared over the years, so again I offer my condolences to the family.



Kenny Searcy



Coworker