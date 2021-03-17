Menu
Search by Name
Menu
Winston-Salem Journal
Winston-Salem Journal Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
James Ogburn "Jim" Beeson Sr.
1946 - 2021
BORN
1946
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Davidson Funeral Home - Winston Salem
858 Hickory Tree Road
Winston Salem, NC
Beeson, Sr., James "Jim" Ogburn

October 28, 1946 - March 10, 2021

James (Jim) Beeson Sr., age 74, of Friedberg Church Road, Clemmons passed away Wednesday, March 10, 2021 at Forsyth Medical Center. The family will celebrate his life privately.

Jim was born October 28, 1946 in Davidson County to Charles Raymond (C.R.) Beeson and Helen Ogburn Beeson. His parents preceded him in death. Jim drove an 18–wheeler for over 55 years, traveling millions of miles accident-free. This big-hearted, gentle giant will be missed terribly by his family and many friends both in N.C. and the many states he traveled, where he made friends everywhere he went.

Surviving are his loving wife of 52 years, Mary Ann Schmidt Beeson of the home; his son, James (Jay) Ogburn Beeson, Jr. of Clemmons; his stepmother, Anna Beeson of Clemmons; and sister, Martha West of Oklahoma and sister-in-law, Kay Mathis of Texas.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the family to help with the care of all the many animals he loved and cared for on his farm.

Davidson Funeral Home Hickory Tree Chapel is serving the Beeson family. Online condolences may be made at www.davidsonfuneralhome.net.

Davidson Funeral Home
Published by Winston-Salem Journal on Mar. 17, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by:
Davidson Funeral Home - Winston Salem
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by Davidson Funeral Home - Winston Salem.
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
13 Entries
I miss You Jim !
Joe, fellow truck driver
Work
March 10, 2022
Sending our deepest sympathies! Richard and Marilyn
Marilyn Moon
April 14, 2021
I am so saddened to hear of Jim's passing. We had so many great conversations through the years. He will be missed. Your family is in our prayers.
Chris Sumner
Friend
March 24, 2021
Words can not express the sadness in our hearts. Jim was a great friend and mentor. I will miss our daily conversations. Our kids will miss their friend "Jim the donkey man". Your family is in our prayers.
Scott Shiminski
March 18, 2021
Mary Ann and Jay, we are all saddened to hear of your loss. You´re in our prayers. The Dodds family
Karen Dodds
March 18, 2021
Mary Ann, I am sending warm thoughts and sympathy to you. Your Jim must have been a very special person and well loved. Cherish the memories.
Gena Howard
Friend
March 17, 2021
We are so sorry to learn of Jim's death....but thankful for the life he lived and how well liked he was. Our thoughts and prayers are with each of you. Wanda James (class of NDHS 1965) Hastings and Don Hastings
Wanda James Hastings
Classmate
March 17, 2021
Mary Ann I'm sorry to hear of Jim's passing he was a well respected man and friend. I enjoyed working with him at Royal Cake Company/ Flowers Bakery of Winston-Salem. I know it's going to be hard with him not being around but you will always be blessed with the Love and memories that you have shared over the years, so again I offer my condolences to the family.

Kenny Searcy
Kenny Searcy
Coworker
March 17, 2021
So sorry to hear of Jim’s passing. He was a beloved classmate - NDHS Class of ‘65. Our thoughts and prayers are with the family.
Ilene Sink Trujillo
Classmate
March 17, 2021
May your memories of Jim bring you much joy and peace.
Emily Bundy
Friend
March 16, 2021
Dear Mary Ann,
May God bless you with wonderful memories & give you comfort.
Jeannie Leggett
Friend
March 16, 2021
Blessings and beautiful memories to you Mary Ann . Peace be with you in your time of sorrow.
Debra Barnes
Friend
March 16, 2021
Someone who shared so much of their life with you will forever be a part of you. Keeping you and your son in my prayers and you remember your husband and father.
Kimberly Cruz
Friend
March 16, 2021
Showing 1 - 13 of 13 results