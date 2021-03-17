Beeson, Sr., James "Jim" Ogburn
October 28, 1946 - March 10, 2021
James (Jim) Beeson Sr., age 74, of Friedberg Church Road, Clemmons passed away Wednesday, March 10, 2021 at Forsyth Medical Center. The family will celebrate his life privately.
Jim was born October 28, 1946 in Davidson County to Charles Raymond (C.R.) Beeson and Helen Ogburn Beeson. His parents preceded him in death. Jim drove an 18–wheeler for over 55 years, traveling millions of miles accident-free. This big-hearted, gentle giant will be missed terribly by his family and many friends both in N.C. and the many states he traveled, where he made friends everywhere he went.
Surviving are his loving wife of 52 years, Mary Ann Schmidt Beeson of the home; his son, James (Jay) Ogburn Beeson, Jr. of Clemmons; his stepmother, Anna Beeson of Clemmons; and sister, Martha West of Oklahoma and sister-in-law, Kay Mathis of Texas.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the family to help with the care of all the many animals he loved and cared for on his farm.
Davidson Funeral Home Hickory Tree Chapel is serving the Beeson family. Online condolences may be made at www.davidsonfuneralhome.net
Davidson Funeral Home
Published by Winston-Salem Journal on Mar. 17, 2021.