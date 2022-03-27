Menu
James E. Bowen Jr.
1942 - 2022
Bowen, Jr., James E.

James "Big Jim" Bowen, Jr., of Winston – Salem, NC, departed his earthly life on March 22, 2022 after a long illness. He was a beloved husband, father, uncle and friend to many. Born to the late James Bowen, Sr. and Maggie Jane Bowen, he was born and raised in Williamston, NC. He was educated in the Martin County School system and graduated from EJ Hayes High School. James attended NC A&T State University and later Winston - Salem State University. While in Winston - Salem, James married Frances Wynn, of Oak City, NC. In May 2002, James retired from American Airlines at JFK Airport in NY. James was an active member of First Baptist Church until he became ill. He leaves to cherish his memory his wife of 57 years, Frances Wynn Bowen, a daughter, Jemmise Bowen, and son James Bowen, III, both of Winston - Salem. In addition to his parents, James was preceded in death by his brother, William Bowen.

Funeral service will be held at 11:30 AM on Tuesday, March 29, 2022 at First Baptist Church, Highland Avenue. The family will greet friends 30 minutes prior to the service at 11:00 AM. Interment will be in the Jones Family Cemetery, Oak Hill, NC. Public viewing will be Monday from 12:00 PM~5:00 PM at the funeral home.

Clark S. Brown & Sons Funeral Home

727 N. Patterson Avenue Winston-Salem, NC 27101
Published by Winston-Salem Journal on Mar. 27, 2022.
