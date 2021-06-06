Bowles, James Freeman
October 22, 1942 - May 31, 2021
James "Freeman" Bowles, 78, passed away on May 31, 2021. He was born on October 22, 1942, to James and Avis Bowles in Winston-Salem, NC. A graduate of Mineral Springs High School, Freeman enjoyed his many years in the Folding Carton Industry.
Freeman was a wonderful husband and the coolest dad. He enjoyed shag dancing to beach music, eating hotdogs at Pulliam's, Sunday NASCAR, and rides on his Harley-Davidson.
He is survived by his loving wife of 54 years, Cecelia Bowles, and three children who adored him dearly, Sean, Trent, and Jamie.
A private graveside service was held on Saturday, June 5, 2021. In lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations be made to Amyloidosis Research Consortium, www.arci.org
. Online condolences may be made to www.salemfh.com/
.
Salem Funeral & Cremation Services
2951 ReynoldaRd., Winston-Salem, NC 27106
Published by Winston-Salem Journal on Jun. 6, 2021.