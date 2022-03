Bowles, James FreemanOctober 22, 1942 - May 31, 2021James "Freeman" Bowles, 78, passed away on May 31, 2021. He was born on October 22, 1942, to James and Avis Bowles in Winston-Salem, NC. A graduate of Mineral Springs High School, Freeman enjoyed his many years in the Folding Carton Industry.Freeman was a wonderful husband and the coolest dad. He enjoyed shag dancing to beach music, eating hotdogs at Pulliam's, Sunday NASCAR, and rides on his Harley-Davidson.He is survived by his loving wife of 54 years, Cecelia Bowles, and three children who adored him dearly, Sean, Trent, and Jamie.A private graveside service was held on Saturday, June 5, 2021. In lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations be made to Amyloidosis Research Consortium, www.arci.org . Online condolences may be made to www.salemfh.com/ Salem Funeral & Cremation Services2951 ReynoldaRd., Winston-Salem, NC 27106