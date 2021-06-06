Menu
James Freeman Bowles
1942 - 2021
BORN
1942
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Salem Funerals & Cremations - Reynolda Rd.
2951 Reynolda Rd.
Winston-Salem, NC
Bowles, James Freeman

October 22, 1942 - May 31, 2021

James "Freeman" Bowles, 78, passed away on May 31, 2021. He was born on October 22, 1942, to James and Avis Bowles in Winston-Salem, NC. A graduate of Mineral Springs High School, Freeman enjoyed his many years in the Folding Carton Industry.

Freeman was a wonderful husband and the coolest dad. He enjoyed shag dancing to beach music, eating hotdogs at Pulliam's, Sunday NASCAR, and rides on his Harley-Davidson.

He is survived by his loving wife of 54 years, Cecelia Bowles, and three children who adored him dearly, Sean, Trent, and Jamie.

A private graveside service was held on Saturday, June 5, 2021. In lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations be made to Amyloidosis Research Consortium, www.arci.org. Online condolences may be made to www.salemfh.com/.

Salem Funeral & Cremation Services

2951 ReynoldaRd., Winston-Salem, NC 27106
Published by Winston-Salem Journal on Jun. 6, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
You were our friend for 50 yrs and always caring about our family. May you Rest In Peace.
Lib Ann and Terry
June 6, 2021
I am so sorry to hear this.He was such a GREAT friend and he is gonna be missed.
Mike Merritt
Friend
June 6, 2021
The Tharpe Family
June 4, 2021
