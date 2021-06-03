Cavenaugh, Jr., James Arthur
October 30, 1934 - June 1, 2021
James Arthur Cavenaugh, Jr. died on Tuesday, June 1, 2021. He was born in Wilmington, North Carolina to the late Elizabeth Grady and James Arthur Cavenaugh.
He graduated from Goldsboro High School in 1952 and Duke University in 1956 with a Bachelor of Science in Mechanical Engineering. Upon graduation, Jim was commissioned Ensign United States Navy, and served three years on active duty followed by 18 years of reserve duty, retiring with the rank of Commander. He served as commanding officer of three Naval Reserve units in Winston-Salem.
After release from active duty, Jim was employed by Archer Aluminum Division of RJ Reynolds Tobacco Company and advanced to Vice President – Manufacturing of RJR Archer Incorporated, retiring from RJ Reynolds Tobacco Company with 35 years of service. He was a member of Centenary United Methodist Church, Forsyth Country Club, and the Y-Men's Club. Jim came from humble beginnings and worked hard throughout his life to provide opportunities for his family. He enjoyed traveling the world, fishing, spending time at Ocracoke Island, and attending Duke basketball and football games.
On September 20, 1958, Jim married the former Patricia True Marshall of Goldsboro, North Carolina, who preceded him in death on September 30, 2000, after 42 years of marriage. On December 28, 2002, he married Nell Brame Parker, who survives him.
Jim is survived by two sons, James Arthur Cavenaugh III (Evan) and Kenneth Marshall Cavenaugh (Pam), all of Winston-Salem; five grandchildren, Katherine Hearn Cavenaugh, James Arthur Cavenaugh IV, Catherine Elizabeth Cavenaugh, Meredith McGuire Cavenaugh, and William Marshall Cavenaugh. Also surviving are Nell's three daughters, Gwyn Wackerhagen (George) and sons Joshua and Jim; Tate Leftwich (Bill) and daughters Tate and Jane; and Jennifer Booker (David) and sons David, Jonathan, and Joshua. He is also survived by a first cousin, Dr. H. Maxwell Morrison of Southern Pines.
A graveside service with military honors will be held on Saturday, June 5 at 9:30 a.m. at Forsyth Memorial Park, 3771 Yadkinville Road. A memorial service will be held at 2:00 p.m. on Sunday, June 6 at Centenary United Methodist Church. Visitation will take place immediately following the memorial service on Sunday.
Memorials may be made to Centenary United Methodist Church, 646 W. Fifth Street, Winston-Salem, NC 27101. Online condolences can be made at www.salemfh.com
Salem Funeral & Cremation Services
2951 Reynolda Rd., Winston-Salem, NC 27106
Published by Winston-Salem Journal on Jun. 3, 2021.