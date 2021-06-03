Dear Jay and Ken, I just learned of your dad's death. I was sorry to see that. It brought back so many memories of the neighborhood on Staffordshire Rd. Your parents were fine people and were sure welcoming to a family of desert rats from Arizona back in 1976. Rose always said your dad fixed the best gin and tonic. I remember you mom fixed us sandwiches that day we moved in and introduced us to all the plants in our yard. Later she introduced us to the plants in your yard. And of course we met "Devil". They were great folks. I know we will never forget them and will hold you both and you families in our prayers during this difficult time.

Rose and Dick Finn Friend June 8, 2021