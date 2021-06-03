Menu
James Arthur Cavenaugh Jr.
1934 - 2021
BORN
1934
DIED
2021
Cavenaugh, Jr., James Arthur

October 30, 1934 - June 1, 2021

James Arthur Cavenaugh, Jr. died on Tuesday, June 1, 2021. He was born in Wilmington, North Carolina to the late Elizabeth Grady and James Arthur Cavenaugh.

He graduated from Goldsboro High School in 1952 and Duke University in 1956 with a Bachelor of Science in Mechanical Engineering. Upon graduation, Jim was commissioned Ensign United States Navy, and served three years on active duty followed by 18 years of reserve duty, retiring with the rank of Commander. He served as commanding officer of three Naval Reserve units in Winston-Salem.

After release from active duty, Jim was employed by Archer Aluminum Division of RJ Reynolds Tobacco Company and advanced to Vice President – Manufacturing of RJR Archer Incorporated, retiring from RJ Reynolds Tobacco Company with 35 years of service. He was a member of Centenary United Methodist Church, Forsyth Country Club, and the Y-Men's Club. Jim came from humble beginnings and worked hard throughout his life to provide opportunities for his family. He enjoyed traveling the world, fishing, spending time at Ocracoke Island, and attending Duke basketball and football games.

On September 20, 1958, Jim married the former Patricia True Marshall of Goldsboro, North Carolina, who preceded him in death on September 30, 2000, after 42 years of marriage. On December 28, 2002, he married Nell Brame Parker, who survives him.

Jim is survived by two sons, James Arthur Cavenaugh III (Evan) and Kenneth Marshall Cavenaugh (Pam), all of Winston-Salem; five grandchildren, Katherine Hearn Cavenaugh, James Arthur Cavenaugh IV, Catherine Elizabeth Cavenaugh, Meredith McGuire Cavenaugh, and William Marshall Cavenaugh. Also surviving are Nell's three daughters, Gwyn Wackerhagen (George) and sons Joshua and Jim; Tate Leftwich (Bill) and daughters Tate and Jane; and Jennifer Booker (David) and sons David, Jonathan, and Joshua. He is also survived by a first cousin, Dr. H. Maxwell Morrison of Southern Pines.

A graveside service with military honors will be held on Saturday, June 5 at 9:30 a.m. at Forsyth Memorial Park, 3771 Yadkinville Road. A memorial service will be held at 2:00 p.m. on Sunday, June 6 at Centenary United Methodist Church. Visitation will take place immediately following the memorial service on Sunday.

Memorials may be made to Centenary United Methodist Church, 646 W. Fifth Street, Winston-Salem, NC 27101. Online condolences can be made at www.salemfh.com.

Salem Funeral & Cremation Services

2951 Reynolda Rd., Winston-Salem, NC 27106
Published by Winston-Salem Journal on Jun. 3, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jun
5
Graveside service
9:30a.m.
Forsyth Memorial Park
3771 Yadkinville Road, NC
Jun
6
Memorial service
2:00p.m.
Centenary United Methodist Church
NC

Susan and I send our condolences to all the family. I have always held much respect and appreciation of Mr. Cavenaugh as a family man and accomplished businessman and for his love of Duke and the NC coast. Prayers for the family.
T.R. and Susan Bowers
Friend
July 1, 2021
Dear Jay and Ken, I just learned of your dad's death. I was sorry to see that. It brought back so many memories of the neighborhood on Staffordshire Rd. Your parents were fine people and were sure welcoming to a family of desert rats from Arizona back in 1976. Rose always said your dad fixed the best gin and tonic. I remember you mom fixed us sandwiches that day we moved in and introduced us to all the plants in our yard. Later she introduced us to the plants in your yard. And of course we met "Devil". They were great folks. I know we will never forget them and will hold you both and you families in our prayers during this difficult time.
Rose and Dick Finn
Friend
June 8, 2021
Nell, Cathy Morrison just messaged Nancy about Jim's passing. I am so sorry to learn of this, especially as ut was too late to make the services. I think of you all from time to time, and miss the old days and good times at Crisis Control. I trust and hope you are well. God bless.
charles peed
Friend
June 7, 2021
Ken, we were sorry to read of your Dad's passing. You and your family have our deepest condolences. He raised a fine son. Will always remember your being there for me after Daddy died and then you getting the message your Dad was in the hospital so I went there for you. Daddy would have been 96 today. Miss seeing you and other folks from RJR but enjoying our retirement.
Ron and Carol Willard
Work
June 4, 2021
We went through many highs and a few lows, and it a pleasure to have Jim as true friend and coworker! Oiur sympathy to his family and Nell.
Jerry and Ruby West
Work
June 4, 2021
Good years as partners at RJR Archer. Fly High Old Friend. Til next tide, Dick & Jo Larrimore
Dick & Jo Larrimore
Work
June 3, 2021
I had the opportunity to work with Mr. Cavenaugh early in my career as young enginee. He quickly earned my respect on many fronts. I wish him "Fair Winds and Following Seas" shipmate.
Robin Wilson CDR USNR-Ret
Work
June 3, 2021
I worked with Mr. Cavenaugh for several years at Archer. A no nonsense kind of guy, he believed in getting the job done and encouraged his co-workers to do the same! My thoughts and prayers are with the family.
Toni Dillon
Work
June 3, 2021
