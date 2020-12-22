Clements, James William



April 12, 1948 - December 17, 2020



Mr. James William Clements, age 72, of Thurmond, passed away Thursday, December 17, 2020 at Hugh Chatham Memorial Hospital in Elkin. James was a member of Arlington First Baptist Church.



James was born in Washington, D.C. on April 12, 1948 to the late Walter Harper Clements and Dorothy Parke Clements.



In addition to his parents, he was also preceded in death by his wife, Betty Lou Clements,; brother, Richard "Dickie" Clements; sister, Dolores Clements Giles; and grandchild, Senega Childress.



He is survived by eight children: Kathy Sares and husband Michael of Florida, Tony Johnson of Thurmond, Rebecca Cunningham and husband Richard of Winston-Salem, Sammy Johnson and wife Rochelle of Winston-Salem, Chris Johnson of Thurmond, Gina DeCelle and husband Jean-Pierre, of Elkin, Susan Barker of Roaring River, Brianne Freeman Ester and husband Chris of East Bend, a brother Lewis Clements, Sr. of Virginia; grandchildren: Shelia Richardson, Tonya Johnson, Laura Johnson, Rickie Johnson, Scottie Johnson, Sarah Johnson, Edsel Johnson, Karenda Vava, Nicole Waddell, Jason Boseley, Kimberly Barker, Charity Love, Abigail Marie Freeman; several great-grandchildren; nieces Christine Hagan, of Kentucky, Sharon Harrison of Winston-Salem; nephew Lewis Clements, Jr. of Virginia.



The Clements family will receive friends Sunday, December 20, 2020 from 2:00 p.m. to 5:00 p.m. at Johnson Funeral Home.



Funeral Services will be held at 2:00 p.m. Monday, December 21, 2020 at Arlington First Baptist Church by Rev. Matty Ponce-De-Leon. Mr. Clement will lie-in-state from 1:00-2:00 p.m. Burial will follow in the church cemetery.



Johnson Funeral Home is serving the Clements family.



Published by Winston-Salem Journal on Dec. 22, 2020.