Day, Jr., James Cullom
March 20, 1933 - December 13, 2020
Mr. James Cullom Day, Jr., 87, loving husband, father, and grandfather, passed into the more immediate presence of his Lord and Savior on December 13, 2020. James is survived by his wife of 67 years, Peggy, his children, Garry Day (Anne) of Clemmons, Jennifer Day Walston (John) of Indian Trail, NC, four grandsons, Patrick Day (Ashley), Thomas Day (Carla), Trip Walston, and James Walston, three step-grandchildren (Jessie, Emily, and Ben Connor), two great-grandchildren, brother-in-law Ray Hartley (Martha) and sister-in-law Judy Hartley.
Mr. Day was born in Winston-Salem, NC. He attended James A. Gray High School, where he met his beloved wife, Peggy. He served in the United States Army and had a long career as a Commercial Artist for Western Electric/AT&T/Lucent/Nokia. He was an active member of Trinity Moravian Church.
In retirement, he and Peggy enjoyed traveling, RVing, playing bridge, western square-dancing, lapidary, and collecting miniatures.
Mr. Day was preceded in death by his parents, James Cullom Day, Sr., and Virginia Lewellyn Day, and his brother-in-law Frank Richard Hartley.
There will be a private graveside service at Salem Moravian God's Acre, with Rev. John P. Jackman officiating. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Trinity Moravian Church, 220 E. Sprague Street, Winston-Salem, NC 27127. Condolences may be made online at www.salemfh.com
Published by Winston-Salem Journal from Dec. 18 to Dec. 19, 2020.