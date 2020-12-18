Menu
James Cullom Day Jr.
1948 - 2020
BORN
1948
DIED
2020
FUNERAL HOME
Salem Funerals & Cremations - Downtown
120 South Main Street
Winston-Salem, NC
Day, Jr., James Cullom

March 20, 1933 - December 13, 2020

Mr. James Cullom Day, Jr., 87, loving husband, father, and grandfather, passed into the more immediate presence of his Lord and Savior on December 13, 2020. James is survived by his wife of 67 years, Peggy, his children, Garry Day (Anne) of Clemmons, Jennifer Day Walston (John) of Indian Trail, NC, four grandsons, Patrick Day (Ashley), Thomas Day (Carla), Trip Walston, and James Walston, three step-grandchildren (Jessie, Emily, and Ben Connor), two great-grandchildren, brother-in-law Ray Hartley (Martha) and sister-in-law Judy Hartley.

Mr. Day was born in Winston-Salem, NC. He attended James A. Gray High School, where he met his beloved wife, Peggy. He served in the United States Army and had a long career as a Commercial Artist for Western Electric/AT&T/Lucent/Nokia. He was an active member of Trinity Moravian Church.

In retirement, he and Peggy enjoyed traveling, RVing, playing bridge, western square-dancing, lapidary, and collecting miniatures.

Mr. Day was preceded in death by his parents, James Cullom Day, Sr., and Virginia Lewellyn Day, and his brother-in-law Frank Richard Hartley.

There will be a private graveside service at Salem Moravian God's Acre, with Rev. John P. Jackman officiating. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Trinity Moravian Church, 220 E. Sprague Street, Winston-Salem, NC 27127. Condolences may be made online at www.salemfh.com.

Salem Funeral & Cremation Service

120 S. Main St., Winston-Salem, NC 27101
Published by Winston-Salem Journal from Dec. 18 to Dec. 19, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by:
Salem Funerals & Cremations - Downtown
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
I LOVED MY COUSIN AND HIS WIFE PEGGY AND SO LOOKED FORWARD TO THEIR VISITS TO FLORIDA!
GEORGIA KENNEY
Family
May 23, 2021
I am so very sorry to hear of Jim's passing. I know that you are shattered by the loss of your sweetheart. I have missed seeing and talking to you both.. seeing one always meant the other was close. Love and prayers for you.
Jane Jester
December 29, 2020
Mr Day was a kind and pleasant man. I remember him every Christmas when we decorate our tree with several beautiful Moravian ornaments that he shared with me many years ago. I´m very glad to rejoice in his life and celebrate his going home.
Gregg Cregan
December 19, 2020
Peggy, Gary and Jennifer, I am so sorry for your loss. We go way back up Granville/Shuman days. May your memories be a blessing Wanda, Jeff and Mike
WandaFoster
December 18, 2020
Dear Peggy - just heard the news. Am so sorry, he was such a nice man and I so enjoyed being with you both. I especially loved seeing the two of you walking hand in like the 'two young lovers' you were. With much love and my prayers, Eleanore
Eleanore Regenthal
December 18, 2020
Dear Peggy, I was saddened just now to see the obituary for Jim. I have such good memories of him and you during my Fisher days at Trinity. Whether in the church or out you two were always a pleasure to see and talk to. I think of him with admiration, friendliness, good character, and just the best of husbands. As a Christ follower I know God was pleased to welcome him into Heaven. I pray for you and your family as you adjust to life without him.
Patsy (Fisher) Thomas
December 18, 2020
Wonderful memories of James and Peggy at UDC memorial services. Delightful couple!
Cindy Casey
December 18, 2020
So sorry for your loss. Thinking of you and your family.
Bev and Janet Jones
December 18, 2020
