Dear Peggy, I was saddened just now to see the obituary for Jim. I have such good memories of him and you during my Fisher days at Trinity. Whether in the church or out you two were always a pleasure to see and talk to. I think of him with admiration, friendliness, good character, and just the best of husbands. As a Christ follower I know God was pleased to welcome him into Heaven. I pray for you and your family as you adjust to life without him.

Patsy (Fisher) Thomas December 18, 2020