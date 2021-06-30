Daye, James "Jim"
November 15, 1930 - June 25, 2021
James "Jim" Daye was born a twin in Winston-Salem, North Carolina on November 15, 1930. He died peacefully, surrounded by family, June 25, 2021. A graduate of the University of North Carolina, Jim spent his career in the telecom industry for 39 years, ultimately retiring from AT&T in 1989. Jim was remembered for his involvement in both community and children's theatre in New Jersey, where he lived from 1970 - 1998. This experience led him to helping lectors prepare for altar services at Saint Pius the Tenth Catholic Church in Greensboro, where Jim volunteered for the past 23 years.
Jim's death was preceded by his son, Tom, earlier this year. Jim is survived and will be deeply missed by his wife of 60 years, Barbara, as well as his children Jane Creech, Susan Kostorowski and husband Steve, Greg Daye and wife Lisa. Jim also had 5 granddaughters, Sarah, Caroline, Rebekah, Laila and Sienna and grandson, William as well as 3 great-grandchildren, Landon, Easton and Lilly.
Thursday, July 1 the family will hold a visitation at Hanes Lineberry Funeral North Elm Chapel, 515 North Elm Street, from 5:30-7:30 pm. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at Saint Pius the Tenth Catholic Church, 2210 North Elm Street, at 11am on Friday, July 2 and burial will follow in a family plot in Winston-Salem at Forsyth Memorial Park, 3771 Yadkinville Road, Winston-Salem, North Carolina.
Expressions of sympathy may be made to The Muscular Dystrophy Association
or to The National Kidney Foundation
.
To share a memory or send a condolence, please visit www.haneslineberryfhnorthelm.com
.
Published by Winston-Salem Journal on Jun. 30, 2021.