Dodd, James



May 25, June 12, 2021



James Gray Dodd was born May 25, 1938 in Stokes County to the late James Matthew and Thelma Dearmin Dodd. On Saturday, June 12, 2021 God sent HIS Angel to take His child and our loved one to Heaven.



Left holding dear his unforgettable memories are his children: Angela Denise Hickman (James); Eric Gray Dodd (Lisa); six grandchildren: Shanette Randall (Herman); Amber Hickman; James Hickman (Whitnee); Tiffany Roberts; Jessica D. Wolfe; Kory Dodd



Great grandchildren: Aaron Hickman, Kylan & Braylon Randall; Carl, Jr. & Zoe Wiliford; Milanee, Jaylee and Sienna Hickman; Maya, Malik, Amia, Morgan, Madison, & Akira Wolfe, Aaron Dodd, Kamorrie Thomas, Brendon Lupton, Marquez Sutton.



Four sisters: Gubie Jean Hickman, Brahnall Wesley, Sandra Moore (Robert), Paige Searcy (Tony) all of Pilot Mountain; two brothers: Porter Dodd (Vernell), of Columbia, SC and Dr. Kary Dodd (Era) of Burlington, NC; one sister-in-law: Shirley Dodd of Winston-Salem, NC and a host of loving nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.



Pubic viewing will be on Monday June 21, 2021 from 12noon until 6:00 PM at Spencer Funeral Home 824 N. Main St. Mount Airy, NC.



Homegoing Celebration for Mr. James Gray Dodd will be on Tuesday at 11:00 AM June 22, 2021 at the Dodd Cemetery 3329 Brown Mountain Road, Pilot Mountain, NC



Published by Winston-Salem Journal on Jun. 20, 2021.