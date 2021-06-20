Menu
Search by Name
Menu
Winston-Salem Journal
Winston-Salem Journal Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
James Dodd
1938 - 2021
BORN
1938
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Spencer Funeral Home Inc
824 N Main St
Mount Airy, NC
Dodd, James

May 25, June 12, 2021

James Gray Dodd was born May 25, 1938 in Stokes County to the late James Matthew and Thelma Dearmin Dodd. On Saturday, June 12, 2021 God sent HIS Angel to take His child and our loved one to Heaven.

Left holding dear his unforgettable memories are his children: Angela Denise Hickman (James); Eric Gray Dodd (Lisa); six grandchildren: Shanette Randall (Herman); Amber Hickman; James Hickman (Whitnee); Tiffany Roberts; Jessica D. Wolfe; Kory Dodd

Great grandchildren: Aaron Hickman, Kylan & Braylon Randall; Carl, Jr. & Zoe Wiliford; Milanee, Jaylee and Sienna Hickman; Maya, Malik, Amia, Morgan, Madison, & Akira Wolfe, Aaron Dodd, Kamorrie Thomas, Brendon Lupton, Marquez Sutton.

Four sisters: Gubie Jean Hickman, Brahnall Wesley, Sandra Moore (Robert), Paige Searcy (Tony) all of Pilot Mountain; two brothers: Porter Dodd (Vernell), of Columbia, SC and Dr. Kary Dodd (Era) of Burlington, NC; one sister-in-law: Shirley Dodd of Winston-Salem, NC and a host of loving nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.

Pubic viewing will be on Monday June 21, 2021 from 12noon until 6:00 PM at Spencer Funeral Home 824 N. Main St. Mount Airy, NC.

Homegoing Celebration for Mr. James Gray Dodd will be on Tuesday at 11:00 AM June 22, 2021 at the Dodd Cemetery 3329 Brown Mountain Road, Pilot Mountain, NC

Spencer Funeral Home Inc.

824 North Main Street
Published by Winston-Salem Journal on Jun. 20, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jun
21
Viewing
12:00p.m. - 6:00p.m.
Spencer Funeral Home
824 N. Main St., Mount Airy, NC
Jun
22
Celebration of Life
11:00a.m.
Dodd Cemetery
3329 Brown Mountain Road, Pilot Mountain, NC
Funeral services provided by:
Spencer Funeral Home Inc
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by Spencer Funeral Home Inc.
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
1 Entry
My Thoughts and prayers go out to you all now and for years to come Paige this is Gwen Shirley friend i have met your entire family I meet a fine fellow may God continue to Bless and keep you all
Gwendolyn Barkley
Friend
June 20, 2021
Showing 1 - 1 of 1 results