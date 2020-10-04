Menu
James Felix Matthews
1938 - 2020
BORN
March 16, 1938
DIED
October 2, 2020
Matthews, James Felix

March 16, 1938 - October 2, 2020

James Felix Matthews, passed away on October 2, 2020 at his home. He was born in Yadkin County, NC on March 16, 1938 and he attended Forbush Baptist Church, worked for RJR Tobacco Company. He was an avid gardener and enjoyed keeping his yard nice and green, also loved sharing his flowers and produce with his friends. He was preceded in death by his wife, Hazel Phillips Matthews. He is survived by his daughter; Robin Matthews Hall and her husband, Robbie and special family and friends. A celebration of life service will be conducted on Monday, October 5, 2020 at 2:00 pm at Gentry Funeral Chapel with Rev. Joe Souther and Rev. Justin Crouse officiating. Burial will follow in the Forbush Baptist Church cemetery. Mr. Matthews will lie in state Monday October 5, 2020 from 8:00 AM to 2:00 PM at the funeral home. Memorials may be made to SECU Hospice of Yadkin, 243 North Lee Ave., Yadkinville, NC 27055. The family would like to thank Patricia Williams and the staff at Yadkin Medical Associates for the care of Mr. Matthews. Online condolences may be made at www.gentryfuneralservice.com.Gentry Family Funeral Service in Yadkinville is serving the Matthews family.
Published by Winston-Salem Journal on Oct. 4, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Oct
5
Lying in State
8:00a.m. - 2:00p.m.
Gentry Family Funeral Service - Yadkinville
5108 US Hwy 601, Yadkinville, NC 27055
Oct
5
Celebration of Life
2:00p.m.
Gentry Family Funeral Service - Yadkinville
5108 US Hwy 601, Yadkinville, NC 27055
Robin, You and Robbie are in mine and my family's thoughts and prayers! I am here for you if you need anything! I love you sweet friend!
Donna Chipman
October 3, 2020
Sorry Robin for your loss.
Deborah Mickles Brown
Classmate
October 3, 2020
Sorry for this great loss. Praying for you and your family. Robin, you are loved.
Nancy Hudspeth
October 3, 2020
My heart and prayers will be with you, Robin and Robbie. Each day is special as you remember him. God bless you both.
Sandy Swartz
Friend
October 3, 2020
So sorry to here of your lose . We love you Robin and Robbie and are praying for you. Love, Eric , Anita and Tyler
Eric Hall
Brother
October 3, 2020
Robin, I am so sorry for your loss. You continue to be in my thoughts and prayers. Love you my friend!
Bridgette Hiatt
Friend
October 3, 2020
robin I am so sorry to hear of your dad's passing. My prayers will be with you and the family.
Bonnie Fulp
October 3, 2020