Fisher, James
James Elston Fisher, 91, was born to Taylor & Eva Fisher July 2, 1929 in Chattanooga, Tennessee. In addition to his parents, he is preceded in death by his wife of 65 years, Martha; daughter, Pam Mitchell; three sisters Mary Burns, Alma Mensinger, and Peggy Perry. He is survived by three children; Tim Fisher (Louise), Bobby Fisher (Lenda) and Marti Zarbock (Buzz), nine grandchildren and five great-grandchildren.
After working at Sears for 39 years he enjoyed retirement. He could often be found in his shop fixing things or turning wood into furniture, toys or other heirlooms. He loved being outside. He rode his tractor working on projects or visiting family as we are all neighbors. The beach house at Kure Beach was a favorite destination. Many special & precious memories there with his children and grandchildren. In later years, his lake house was also enjoyed by family including his great-grandchildren. He had a life well lived. He will always be remembered for his sharp mind, quick wit, calm manner, sound advice & the twinkle in his eye.
He will be missed terribly. The family would like to thank Trellis Hospice for their care and support during this difficult time. A private memorial service will be held for family. Memorials may be made to Parkinson's Foundation at parkinson.org
Published by Winston-Salem Journal on Mar. 28, 2021.