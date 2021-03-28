Menu
Search by Name
Menu
Winston-Salem Journal
Winston-Salem Journal Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
James Fisher
1929 - 2021
BORN
1929
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Carolina Cremation Center
5707 Robin Wood Ln.
Winston-Salem, NC
Fisher, James

James Elston Fisher, 91, was born to Taylor & Eva Fisher July 2, 1929 in Chattanooga, Tennessee. In addition to his parents, he is preceded in death by his wife of 65 years, Martha; daughter, Pam Mitchell; three sisters Mary Burns, Alma Mensinger, and Peggy Perry. He is survived by three children; Tim Fisher (Louise), Bobby Fisher (Lenda) and Marti Zarbock (Buzz), nine grandchildren and five great-grandchildren.

After working at Sears for 39 years he enjoyed retirement. He could often be found in his shop fixing things or turning wood into furniture, toys or other heirlooms. He loved being outside. He rode his tractor working on projects or visiting family as we are all neighbors. The beach house at Kure Beach was a favorite destination. Many special & precious memories there with his children and grandchildren. In later years, his lake house was also enjoyed by family including his great-grandchildren. He had a life well lived. He will always be remembered for his sharp mind, quick wit, calm manner, sound advice & the twinkle in his eye.

He will be missed terribly. The family would like to thank Trellis Hospice for their care and support during this difficult time. A private memorial service will be held for family. Memorials may be made to Parkinson's Foundation at parkinson.org

Carolina Cremation Center

cremationcarolina.com 5707 Robin Wood Rd Winston-Salem, NC 27105
Published by Winston-Salem Journal on Mar. 28, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by:
Carolina Cremation Center
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by Carolina Cremation Center.
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
2 Entries
My heart goes out to all of the family of James Fisher. May he continue to look down at you all and guide you as he did when he was on earth. I hope he has met my Mom and Dad knowing some of us were neighbors.
Phil Cormier
March 29, 2021
My heart goes out to all of you! You´re in my thoughts and prayers! Really loved Peanut!
Regina Gaither
March 28, 2021
Showing 1 - 2 of 2 results