Freeman, James Emery
March 5, 1944 - June 24, 2021
James Emery Freeman, 77, passed away on June 24, 2021. James was born on March 5, 1944 to the late Clarence Eli and Verlie Luffman Freeman, Sr. He was also preceded in death by his sister, Cynthia F. Allred; brothers, Brad Freeman and Clarence Junior Freeman. James was a faithful and dedicated member of Arlington First Baptist Church, where he served as Deacon and Sunday School Teacher. To explain how much people loved him, he was once a write-in candidate for Town Commissioner of Arlington. He was a wonderful husband to Barbara, to whom he was married for 56 years. He served as a volunteer fireman, enjoyed playing golf, was an avid cat lover, and was a patient, kind and loving friend to all. Those left to cherish his memory are his wife, Barbara Mooney Freeman, many nieces and nephews, great-nieces and great-nephews, many extended family, friends, and loved ones, and a very special friend for many years who is like an adopted daughter, Dawn Kirk Osborne. The family would like to extend a special thank you to all the wonderful neighbors who have pitched in and helped out in so many ways during Mr. Freeman's sickness. In lieu of flowers, memorials or donations may be made in his name to Arlington First Baptist Church, 345 S Main St, Jonesville, NC 28642. The funeral service will be at Arlington First Baptist Church in Jonesville at 2 PM on Saturday, June 26, 2021, officiated by Rev. Matty Ponce De Leon. Online condolences may be made to www.gentryfuneralservice.com
. Gentry Family Funeral Service of Jonesville is serving the Freeman family.
Gentry Family Funeral Service
4517 Little Mountain Road, Jonesville, NC 28642
Published by Winston-Salem Journal on Jun. 26, 2021.