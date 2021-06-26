Menu
James Emery Freeman
1944 - 2021
BORN
1944
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Gentry Family Funeral Service - Jonesville
4517 Little Mountain Rd.
Jonesville, NC
Freeman, James Emery

March 5, 1944 - June 24, 2021

James Emery Freeman, 77, passed away on June 24, 2021. James was born on March 5, 1944 to the late Clarence Eli and Verlie Luffman Freeman, Sr. He was also preceded in death by his sister, Cynthia F. Allred; brothers, Brad Freeman and Clarence Junior Freeman. James was a faithful and dedicated member of Arlington First Baptist Church, where he served as Deacon and Sunday School Teacher. To explain how much people loved him, he was once a write-in candidate for Town Commissioner of Arlington. He was a wonderful husband to Barbara, to whom he was married for 56 years. He served as a volunteer fireman, enjoyed playing golf, was an avid cat lover, and was a patient, kind and loving friend to all. Those left to cherish his memory are his wife, Barbara Mooney Freeman, many nieces and nephews, great-nieces and great-nephews, many extended family, friends, and loved ones, and a very special friend for many years who is like an adopted daughter, Dawn Kirk Osborne. The family would like to extend a special thank you to all the wonderful neighbors who have pitched in and helped out in so many ways during Mr. Freeman's sickness. In lieu of flowers, memorials or donations may be made in his name to Arlington First Baptist Church, 345 S Main St, Jonesville, NC 28642. The funeral service will be at Arlington First Baptist Church in Jonesville at 2 PM on Saturday, June 26, 2021, officiated by Rev. Matty Ponce De Leon. Online condolences may be made to www.gentryfuneralservice.com. Gentry Family Funeral Service of Jonesville is serving the Freeman family.

Gentry Family Funeral Service

4517 Little Mountain Road, Jonesville, NC 28642
Published by Winston-Salem Journal on Jun. 26, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jun
26
Funeral service
2:00p.m.
Arlington First Baptist Church
Jonesville, NC
Funeral services provided by:
Gentry Family Funeral Service - Jonesville
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
I worked with James in the 60's at Rose and Day--He was such a nice kind man and remained that way every time I saw him--Praying for family.
Thelma Wall
Friend
June 27, 2021
In loving memory of a wonderful childhood friend
Lamar Burgess
Neighbor
June 26, 2021

Our sincere condolences to you Barbara.
Jim & Gaye Kelley
Friend
June 26, 2021
Jimmy you were a wonderful nephew , a blessing to all who knew you. We loved you dearly. Uncle David and Aunt Peggy
John Luffman
Family
June 26, 2021
My deepest condolences to Barbara and all the family, .
Susan Burgess-Porter
Neighbor
June 26, 2021
James was a very special man Always friendly with all and always wanted to know how you were doing Even in his long illness he was always concerned about others We will miss him but know that he is in a much better place now
Sue Casstevens
June 26, 2021
Barbara, Sorry for your loss. I will miss my horseshoe pitching buddy.
Benny Cockerham
June 26, 2021
James was a wonderful person, and I'm glad we've had the great pleasure to call him and Barbara "Church Family". He will forever be in our hearts. The Lord has truly said "well done good and faithful servant". Barbara we love you and your lifted in our prayers.
Michael and Lauri Bryant
Friend
June 25, 2021
JIMMY was a great man and I really enjoyed being around him. He was always willing to help with anything that he could do to help me.
He was a very caring person.
Roger Luffman
Family
June 25, 2021
James was a wonderful friend to us. He always had a kind, uplifting word of encouragement. He will be truly missed. We look forward to the day we will all be together again throughout eternity.
Bill and Judy Hardy
Friend
June 25, 2021
Lovely man. So glad I could help him and Barbara.
Bonnie Martin
Friend
June 25, 2021
What a kind, friendly, warm and caring person, it was an honor to have know him. He will be missed.
Catherine Quintas
Family
June 25, 2021
In loving memory of a wonderful person. We will love you and miss you always.
Janet Stewart
Family
June 25, 2021
