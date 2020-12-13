Menu
James Thomas George Jr.
1957 - 2020
BORN
1957
DIED
2020
FUNERAL HOME
Slate Funeral Home Inc - King
132 E Dalton Rd
King, NC
George, Jr., James Thomas

May 10, 1957 - December 10, 2020

King – James Thomas George, Jr., 63, of King, NC, passed away peacefully, with his loving family by his side at Wake Forest Baptist Health, in Winston-Salem, NC.

Mr. George was born on May 11, 1957 in Stokes County, NC, to the late James Thomas Sr. and Grace Irene Marshall George. He was a retired machine operator with R.J. Reynolds. Mr. George was a member of Quaker Gap Baptist Church and was an avid outdoors man; he enjoyed four wheeling, frisbee golf, and firearms shooting. He loved spending time with his family and friends; his greatest joy was his daughter, Taylor, whom he cherished.

Left to cherish his memory is his devoted wife, Kim Brown George; his daughter, Taylor Grace George; his brother, Alton George, and wife Mary; and his special dog, Mia.

The family wishes to express their gratitude to the doctors and nurses at the Wake Forest Comprehensive Cancer Center and the Novant Health Cancer Institute for the care and compassion James received.

The family will receive friends and loved ones on Sunday, December 13, 2020 from 2:00 PM until 4:00 PM at Slate Funeral Home. Funeral services will follow, beginning at 4:00 PM with Dr. Jack Darida and Frank Memola officiating. Interment will be in the Quaker Gap Baptist Church cemetery following the service.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the American Cancer Society: 933 Rockford St. Ste. B Mount Airy, NC 27030.

Slate Funeral Home is honored to serve the family of James Thomas George, Jr. Online condolences may be offered at www.slatefh.com.

Slate Funeral Home

132 E. Dalton Rd. King, NC 27021
Published by Winston-Salem Journal on Dec. 13, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
13
Visitation
2:00p.m. - 4:00p.m.
Slate Funeral Home
132 E Dalton Rd, King, NC
Dec
13
Funeral service
4:00p.m.
Slate Funeral Home
132 E Dalton Rd, King, NC
Dec
13
Interment
2:21p.m.
Quaker Gap Baptist Church
2265 Flat Shoals Rd, King, NC
Funeral services provided by:
Slate Funeral Home Inc - King
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
2 Entries
Prayers to the family
Cheryl White
December 13, 2020
Kim i am so sorry for your and Taylor's loss of your precious Junior he was such a sweetheart always seen him smiling and happy you are in my prays live you guys here at anytime you need me just call !!!
Patricia sheltom
December 13, 2020
Showing 1 - 2 of 2 results