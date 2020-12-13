George, Jr., James Thomas
May 10, 1957 - December 10, 2020
King – James Thomas George, Jr., 63, of King, NC, passed away peacefully, with his loving family by his side at Wake Forest Baptist Health, in Winston-Salem, NC.
Mr. George was born on May 11, 1957 in Stokes County, NC, to the late James Thomas Sr. and Grace Irene Marshall George. He was a retired machine operator with R.J. Reynolds. Mr. George was a member of Quaker Gap Baptist Church and was an avid outdoors man; he enjoyed four wheeling, frisbee golf, and firearms shooting. He loved spending time with his family and friends; his greatest joy was his daughter, Taylor, whom he cherished.
Left to cherish his memory is his devoted wife, Kim Brown George; his daughter, Taylor Grace George; his brother, Alton George, and wife Mary; and his special dog, Mia.
The family wishes to express their gratitude to the doctors and nurses at the Wake Forest Comprehensive Cancer Center and the Novant Health Cancer Institute for the care and compassion James received.
The family will receive friends and loved ones on Sunday, December 13, 2020 from 2:00 PM until 4:00 PM at Slate Funeral Home. Funeral services will follow, beginning at 4:00 PM with Dr. Jack Darida and Frank Memola officiating. Interment will be in the Quaker Gap Baptist Church cemetery following the service.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the American Cancer Society
: 933 Rockford St. Ste. B Mount Airy, NC 27030.
Slate Funeral Home is honored to serve the family of James Thomas George, Jr. Online condolences may be offered at www.slatefh.com
.
Slate Funeral Home
132 E. Dalton Rd. King, NC 27021
Published by Winston-Salem Journal on Dec. 13, 2020.