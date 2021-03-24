Goin, James Davis
October 10, 1963 - March 20, 2021
James Davis Goin, 57, of Westfield, passed away March 20, 2021 at Novant Forsyth Medical Center. Born October 10, 1963, he was the son of J.D. and Maxine Simmons Goin. He leaves behind to cherish his memory, his loving wife of 35 years, Renee Stevens Goin; a son and daughter-in-law, James Damon (Katlin) Goin; two daughters and sons-in-law, Cassidy (Zack) Boles, Cortney (Austin) Nunn; six grandchildren, Cainen Anderson, Coralynn Boles, Eden Nunn, Anna Boles, Arlis Nunn, Trent Boles; one sister and brother-in-law, Kathryn (Jimmy) Barker; two brothers-in-law, Shelborn Stevens (Michael), Bryan Stevens; father-in-law and mother-in-law, Barry and Barbara Stevens; special nieces and nephews, Ginger (Jason) Hodges, Haleigh, Seth, Noah, and Reese Stevens. He was preceded in death by his parents.
James deeply loved his family and spent as much time as possible with his wife, children and grandchildren. James was a man of God who raised his family in the love of Jesus Christ. He enjoyed relaxing on the farm, listening to music, riding the grandkids on the 4-wheeler, golfing, motorcross, and guns. A successful businessman, James was the owner and operator of Goin Glass for 35 years. James had a special way of connecting with people and he deeply touched family and so many friends.
A memorial service will be held Friday, March 26, 2021 at 2:00 PM on the Goin family farm. Please bring lawn chairs, umbrellas, and dress comfortably. The Rev. Dr. Evelyn Lemons will be officiating. Condolences may be made at Cox-Needham Funeral Home Wednesday and Thursday (March 24 and 25).
In lieu of flowers, James would request you help someone in need.
The family would like to thank the staff at Northern Regional Hospital and Novant Health Forsyth Medical Center with special appreciation for Tracy Higgens, PA-C (an angel sent by God).
Cox-Needham Funeral Home is respectfully serving the Goin family. Condolences may also be made at www.coxneedham.com
Published by Winston-Salem Journal on Mar. 24, 2021.