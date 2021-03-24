Menu
James Davis Goin
1963 - 2021
BORN
1963
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Cox-Needham Funeral Home
822 West Main Street
Pilot Mountain, NC
Goin, James Davis

October 10, 1963 - March 20, 2021

James Davis Goin, 57, of Westfield, passed away March 20, 2021 at Novant Forsyth Medical Center. Born October 10, 1963, he was the son of J.D. and Maxine Simmons Goin. He leaves behind to cherish his memory, his loving wife of 35 years, Renee Stevens Goin; a son and daughter-in-law, James Damon (Katlin) Goin; two daughters and sons-in-law, Cassidy (Zack) Boles, Cortney (Austin) Nunn; six grandchildren, Cainen Anderson, Coralynn Boles, Eden Nunn, Anna Boles, Arlis Nunn, Trent Boles; one sister and brother-in-law, Kathryn (Jimmy) Barker; two brothers-in-law, Shelborn Stevens (Michael), Bryan Stevens; father-in-law and mother-in-law, Barry and Barbara Stevens; special nieces and nephews, Ginger (Jason) Hodges, Haleigh, Seth, Noah, and Reese Stevens. He was preceded in death by his parents.

James deeply loved his family and spent as much time as possible with his wife, children and grandchildren. James was a man of God who raised his family in the love of Jesus Christ. He enjoyed relaxing on the farm, listening to music, riding the grandkids on the 4-wheeler, golfing, motorcross, and guns. A successful businessman, James was the owner and operator of Goin Glass for 35 years. James had a special way of connecting with people and he deeply touched family and so many friends.

A memorial service will be held Friday, March 26, 2021 at 2:00 PM on the Goin family farm. Please bring lawn chairs, umbrellas, and dress comfortably. The Rev. Dr. Evelyn Lemons will be officiating. Condolences may be made at Cox-Needham Funeral Home Wednesday and Thursday (March 24 and 25).

In lieu of flowers, James would request you help someone in need.

The family would like to thank the staff at Northern Regional Hospital and Novant Health Forsyth Medical Center with special appreciation for Tracy Higgens, PA-C (an angel sent by God).

Cox-Needham Funeral Home is respectfully serving the Goin family. Condolences may also be made at www.coxneedham.com.

Cox-Needham

822 W. Main Street, Pilot Mountain, NC 27041
Published by Winston-Salem Journal on Mar. 24, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Mar
26
Memorial service
2:00p.m.
Goin family farm
NC
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Renee I´m so sorry to hear of your loss. Just letting you know you are in our thoughts a prayers.
Beverly COX
March 29, 2021
I´m so very sorry for your loss. I was so glad to know James for the time I did. He was a great man that I considered a true friend. Rest easy knowing he´s with God.
Andy Dillon( Colfax Gun And Ammo)
March 27, 2021
Renee, we are so very sorry. If there is anything we can do, call us. Our prayers are wish you and your family.
Cecil & Sue Adkins + Shannen
March 25, 2021
Renee, I'm so very sorry for your loss. Mama told me of his struggles and we were praying.
gina alspaugh
March 24, 2021
So sorry for your loss..James was a good man . He will be missed so much ! May god bless his entire family...
Ken &Sherry Stovall
March 24, 2021
My deepest sympathies for the loss your entire family is experiencing. May peace be with you in this difficult time.
Walter Pavlik
March 24, 2021
What a good man. My heart and thoughts are with this family. Won,t be able to come to the service but my prayers will be with you all. Fore
Gam Bates
March 24, 2021
