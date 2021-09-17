Griffin, Jr., James Kenneth
March 16, 1978 - September 13, 2021
GRIFFIN, JR.
Rev. James Kenneth Griffin, Jr., 43, died Monday evening, September 13, 2021 at Forsyth Medical Center.
James was born on March 16, 1978 in Forsyth County to James Kenneth, Sr. and Verna Brown Griffin. He was a member and pastor at Union Tabernacle Church, where he was also the children's Sunday School teacher. James loved his family, especially his 21 nieces and nephews. His lap was never big enough to hold all of them. James was always smiling and never met a stranger. He enjoyed story telling as well as debating. James was an outdoorsman and loved to hunt and fish.
He was preceded in death by his grandparents, Locky and Matthew Brown and JoAnn and Johnny "Slim" Craddock.
James is survived by his loving wife of 21 years, Stephanie Long Griffin; parents, Kenny, Sr. and Verna Brown Griffin; 2 brothers, Matt Griffin (Ann) and Joe Griffin (Megan) and; a sister, Emily Chrysler (Carey); and 21 nieces and nephews.
There will be an 11:00 am funeral service held on Saturday, September 18, 2021 at Union Tabernacle Church with Pastor Herb Mabe and Minister Phillip Adams officiating. Burial will follow in the church cemetery.
The family will receive friends on Friday, September 17, 2021 from 6 – 8 pm at Burroughs Funeral Home and other times at the home of his parents.
Due to Covid-19, social distancing guidelines will apply and face coverings are required.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Union Tabernacle Church: 7271 NC Hwy. 66 S., King, NC 27021 or to Stokes Partnership for children, 151 Jefferson Church Road, King, NC 27021.
.
