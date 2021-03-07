Menu
James William Hamilton
1932 - 2021
BORN
1932
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Hayworth-Miller Funeral Home - Winston-Salem
3315 Silas Creek Parkway
Winston-Salem, NC
Hamilton, James William

April 21, 1932 - February 25, 2021

Mr. James William "J.W." Hamilton, 88, of Winston-Salem, passed away on Thursday, February 25, 2021, at Forsyth Medical Center. Mr. Hamilton was born on April 21, 1932 in Johnston County, NC to the late James Roscoe Hamilton and Sadie Eason Hamilton. J. W. was a veteran of the U.S. Army and enjoyed a long career in the railroad industry, retiring after many years with W-S Southbound Railway. He was a long-time member of Ardmore United Methodist Church. In addition to his parents, Mr. Hamilton was preceded in death by his wife of 65 years, Nellie Kelly Hamilton; grandson, Joshua Nixon; and sisters, Inez Price and Teeny Barber. He is survived by his daughter, Rhonda H. Nixon (Ralph); son, James W. Hamilton, Jr. (Leigh); grandchildren, Zachary and Sidney Nixon; great-grandchildren, Zoey Nixon and Nevaeh Davenport; and nieces, nephews and other loving relatives. A private memorial service will be held at a later date. J.W. was a devoted husband, beloved father, and the greatest grandpa and great papa of all. He will be deeply missed by his family and many friends, whom he touched with his kind heart. The family would like to thank Dr. Severenchuk, Dr. Wells, and the ICU nurse, Kayla, for their compassionate and supportive care. In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorials be made to Ardmore United Methodist Church, 630 S. Hawthorne Rd., Winston-Salem, NC 27103 or West Side Baptist Church, 595 South Peace Haven Rd., Winston-Salem, NC 27103. Hayworth-Miller Silas Creek Chapel is serving the family of Mr. Hamilton. Online condolences may be made at www.hayworth-miller.com.

Hayworth-Miller Silas Creek Chapel

3315 Silas Creek Parkway, Winston-Salem, NC 27103
Published by Winston-Salem Journal on Mar. 7, 2021.
My heart is broken. I will miss my friend J.W. He was a kind man, loving husband, wonderful father and great "Pa" and great grandpa... rest well my friend
Robin Anderson
March 7, 2021
