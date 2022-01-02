Menu
Search by Name
Menu
Winston-Salem Journal
Winston-Salem Journal Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
James Harris Hudgins Sr.
1930 - 2021
BORN
1930
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Vogler Funeral and Cremations at Forsyth Memorial Park - Winston Salem
3815 Yadkinville Road
Winston Salem, NC
Hudgins

Mocksville - James Harris Hudgins Sr., age 91, passed away on Deceber 28, 2021. Graveside services will be held Sat, Jan 8th at 12pm at Forsyth Memorial Park. Vogler Funeral & Cremations is assisting the family with arrangements.
Published by Winston-Salem Journal on Jan. 2, 2022.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jan
8
Graveside service
12:00p.m.
Forsyth Memorial Park
NC
Funeral services provided by:
Vogler Funeral and Cremations at Forsyth Memorial Park - Winston Salem
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by Vogler Funeral and Cremations at Forsyth Memorial Park - Winston Salem.
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
1 Entry
Jim was a very special person. He enjoyed helping people. He gave me a job when I needed to make some extra money. That was over 40 years ago. When he had Save Time Lube. If the world had more people like him it would be a much better place to live.
Jean and Ray Brewer
Work
January 2, 2022
Showing 1 - 1 of 1 results