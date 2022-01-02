Vogler Funeral and Cremations at Forsyth Memorial Park - Winston Salem
Hudgins
Mocksville - James Harris Hudgins Sr., age 91, passed away on Deceber 28, 2021. Graveside services will be held Sat, Jan 8th at 12pm at Forsyth Memorial Park. Vogler Funeral & Cremations is assisting the family with arrangements.
Jim was a very special person. He enjoyed helping people. He gave me a job when I needed to make some extra money. That was over 40 years ago. When he had Save Time Lube. If the world had more people like him it would be a much better place to live.