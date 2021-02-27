Israel, James Ray
December 4, 1936 - February 15, 2021
James Ray Israel was born on December 4, 1936 in Asheville, North Carolina, the only child of Frank Ray and Evelyn Wilson Israel. He passed away on February 15, 2021. He was also preceded in death by his wife of 57 years, Barbara McLain Israel.
Ray and Barbara met while both attending Berea College. They enjoyed travel and entertaining friends but their greatest joy came from family.
Ray, or J. Ray, as he was known to many, graduated from Berea College in 1959 and Bowman Gray Medical School in 1963. After medical school he completed an internship year in Roanoke Virginia. After a one-year stint at Broughton Hospital in Morganton, North Carolina, he entered the general practice of medicine with Kenneth Williford in Lillington, North Carolina. During this time, he was also in the Army Reserve. He left the Reserves with the rank of Major. After eight years he returned to Bowman Gray to complete a residency in Psychiatry. He was on faculty at Wake Forest for several years before leaving to enter the private practice of Psychiatry in Winston-Salem. The practice of medicine gave him great satisfaction.
During his retirement he enjoyed good food, playing golf, working with the flowers in his yard, being with family and travel. Ray and Barbara had four grandsons who gave them tremendous joy. They loved taking them on trips. Sebastian, Florida was a favorite destination. They also took them to Alaska, Iceland and Canada.
He and Barbara were members of the Fraternity Church of the Brethren. There they made friends and the fellowship there was a source of comfort to them.
In 2019, although he was sad to leave his home, Ray moved to Homestead Hills. The family is grateful for the caring professionals at Homestead Hills and Live Long Well Care.
He is survived by his daughter, Dawn McCall, and her husband, Vaughn McCall of Augusta, Georgia; his son, Mitchell Ray Israel and his wife, Alice Christian of Goodlettsville, Tennessee. He is also survived by his four grandsons: William Israel McCall and his wife Liz Krewson McCall, Zachary Ray Israel, James Vaughn McCall and his wife Anna Powel McCall, John (Jack) McLain McCall and his wife Jordan Dopp, and Zachary's mother Lisa Hundley Israel. Ray leaves behind brother and sisters-in-law and numerous nieces and nephews.
Due to the pandemic, services will be private with immediate family only. If you wish to make a memorial contribution, the family suggests Berea College, The Wake Forest Medical School Student Scholarship fund or Fraternity Church of the Brethren. Online condolences may be made to www.hayworth-miller.com
Hayworth-Miller Silas Creek Chapel
3315 Silas Creek Parkway
Winston-Salem, NC 27103
Published by Winston-Salem Journal on Feb. 27, 2021.