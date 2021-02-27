Menu
Search by Name
Menu
Winston-Salem Journal
Winston-Salem Journal Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
James Ray Israel
FUNERAL HOME
Hayworth-Miller Funeral Home - Winston-Salem
3315 Silas Creek Parkway
Winston-Salem, NC
Israel, James Ray

December 4, 1936 - February 15, 2021

James Ray Israel was born on December 4, 1936 in Asheville, North Carolina, the only child of Frank Ray and Evelyn Wilson Israel. He passed away on February 15, 2021. He was also preceded in death by his wife of 57 years, Barbara McLain Israel.

Ray and Barbara met while both attending Berea College. They enjoyed travel and entertaining friends but their greatest joy came from family.

Ray, or J. Ray, as he was known to many, graduated from Berea College in 1959 and Bowman Gray Medical School in 1963. After medical school he completed an internship year in Roanoke Virginia. After a one-year stint at Broughton Hospital in Morganton, North Carolina, he entered the general practice of medicine with Kenneth Williford in Lillington, North Carolina. During this time, he was also in the Army Reserve. He left the Reserves with the rank of Major. After eight years he returned to Bowman Gray to complete a residency in Psychiatry. He was on faculty at Wake Forest for several years before leaving to enter the private practice of Psychiatry in Winston-Salem. The practice of medicine gave him great satisfaction.

During his retirement he enjoyed good food, playing golf, working with the flowers in his yard, being with family and travel. Ray and Barbara had four grandsons who gave them tremendous joy. They loved taking them on trips. Sebastian, Florida was a favorite destination. They also took them to Alaska, Iceland and Canada.

He and Barbara were members of the Fraternity Church of the Brethren. There they made friends and the fellowship there was a source of comfort to them.

In 2019, although he was sad to leave his home, Ray moved to Homestead Hills. The family is grateful for the caring professionals at Homestead Hills and Live Long Well Care.

He is survived by his daughter, Dawn McCall, and her husband, Vaughn McCall of Augusta, Georgia; his son, Mitchell Ray Israel and his wife, Alice Christian of Goodlettsville, Tennessee. He is also survived by his four grandsons: William Israel McCall and his wife Liz Krewson McCall, Zachary Ray Israel, James Vaughn McCall and his wife Anna Powel McCall, John (Jack) McLain McCall and his wife Jordan Dopp, and Zachary's mother Lisa Hundley Israel. Ray leaves behind brother and sisters-in-law and numerous nieces and nephews.

Due to the pandemic, services will be private with immediate family only. If you wish to make a memorial contribution, the family suggests Berea College, The Wake Forest Medical School Student Scholarship fund or Fraternity Church of the Brethren. Online condolences may be made to www.hayworth-miller.com.

Hayworth-Miller Silas Creek Chapel

3315 Silas Creek Parkway

Winston-Salem, NC 27103
Published by Winston-Salem Journal on Feb. 27, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by:
Hayworth-Miller Funeral Home - Winston-Salem
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by Hayworth-Miller Funeral Home - Winston-Salem.
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
2 Entries
Dr Israel is what I called him. He and his wife were awesome. Pleasant people. I miss those two. My deepest condolences to the family.
Sarah ferguson
February 27, 2021
I knew him as Dr Israel he and his wife were wonderful kind folks who could be nice to anyone from all walks of life. They never acted better than anyone else. When I would go to the grocery store they would always say hi to me and they always were pleasant to be around. My deep felt condolences to the family and he is truly missed.
Sarah ferguson
February 27, 2021
Showing 1 - 2 of 2 results