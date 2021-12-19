Jenkins, James Arthur
September 9, 1933 - November 29, 2021
Jame Arthur Jenkins, September 9,1933- November 29, 2021. Jim was predeceased by parents, Arthur Jenkins and Pearl Eubanks Jenkins, and grandson Daniel Philip Jenkins. He is survived by his wife of 61 years, Mary Ousley Jenkins; children David Jenkins, Ken Jenkins (Pam), Jana Carroll (Mark); grandchildren Erin Donohue (Steve), Kate Jenkins, Claire Jenkins Goode (Rex), Ben Jenkins (Mache), Marie Carroll, and Alice Carroll; great-granddaughters Emma and Abby Donohue; brother Wayne Jenkins (Cookie), sister Linda Hyers (David); and many nieces and nephews. Jim was born in Bessemer, Al and served in the US Army in Japan before graduating from Auburn University with a degree in industrial design. He was admired by his colleagues from Howard Garrett Design,Thalhimers and Belk. He was a member of the Piedmont Artist Association and volunteered for habitat
Restore and enjoyed hiking and camping. Jim was a deacon, loved Scripture and a good gospel song. He appreciated jazz, blue grass, classical and traveled the world with his wife Mary. He designed the family homes utilizing ideas ahead of their time. He was knowledgeable and talented but very gentle in spirit so one would never know his accomplishments. A small private service will be held in Atlanta on December 21st. Donations may be made to Habitat for Humanity
.
Published by Winston-Salem Journal on Dec. 19, 2021.