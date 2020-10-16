Muenchow, James John



Age 82 - October 10, 2020



Jim was born in St. Paul, MN to George and Lilli Muenchow in 1938. He was a graduate of Patrick Henry High School in Minneapolis, MN. Jim worked for the last 34 years for Franklin Adhesives and Polymers, continuing to be a consultant after his retirement in 2008. He was highly respected in the industry for his knowledge and commitment.



Jim is survived by his children, Lori, Tracy Senior (Paul), and Darin, his sister Shirley Miedtke (Duane), and his grandchildren, Jacob, Griffin, Elijah, Arin and Kaci. Jim was an amazing dad, grandfather and friend. He will always be remembered for his extraordinary integrity and his endless optimism, patience, kindness and generosity.



A private service will be held at a later date.



Published by Winston-Salem Journal on Oct. 16, 2020.