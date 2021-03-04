Johnson, James Alexander
November 4, 1951 - February 27, 2021
On Saturday, February 27, 2021, God's angels rejoiced and welcomed our loved one home. James Alexander Johnson was born on November 4, 1951 in Winston-Salem, NC to the late Julius and Delores Johnson.
James, affectionately known as "Bro" or "JJ", was educated in the Winston-Salem/Forsyth County Schools System and retired from RJR Tobacco Company after 35 years of service as a Machine Operator. His work ethic, entrepreneurial spirit, natural ability, and love for gardening and landscaping also afforded him the opportunity to retire after 45 years as Property Supervisor for Mrs. Ralph Hanes, Mrs. Calder Womble, and Mrs. William Carr.
James, a true outdoorsman, enjoyed both the land and sea as evidenced by his love for long distance bike riding, domestic and foreign traveling, boating, fishing, and swimming.
With gifted hands, James captured the beauty of this world through photography, and those same hands were skilled in carpentry. Many family and friends gatherings were held on the patio that James designed and the deck that he built. James knew Sharon loved flowers, so he made sure the yard was always in bloom. During those gatherings at the home, everyone beheld the beauty of the yard.
As the founder and lead art instructor for individuals with an intellectual developmental disability at Top Priority Care Services – Gifted Gallery Art Studio, James understood the value of serving others. For seven years he used his gift of painting and his ability to connect with others to bring forth beauty and value where many did not see potential.
James was a faithful member of Evangel Fellowship COGIC, where as an usher, his gentle spirit and warm smile welcomed all. James was dedicated to what his hands were tasked and faithfully served on the Men's Executive Board, Men's Choir, Mass Choir, and the Security Team. James' love for God and life lessons made him an effective Small Group Leader and Divorce Care Facilitator.
James held close his relationships with his family.
He was preceded in death by his brother and sister-in-law, Michael and Melva Johnson; grandmother, Carrie Blalock; and uncles, Eugene Blaylock and James Blaylock.
James leaves holding dear his cherished memories and caring wife of 12 years, Sharon P. Johnson of the home; sons, Jermaine Antonio (Danielle) Johnson of Winston-Salem, NC and Jeremy Johnson of Charlotte, NC, along with their mother, Angela Johnson; his bonus son, Anthony LaSean (Tramela) Mosley, Jr. of Indian Trails, NC; five grandchildren, Toni Johnson, Liana Johnson, Anthony Mosley, Jr., Jamison Mosley, and Teigan Mosley; two sisters, Jennifer Johnson Calloway of Winston-Salem, NC and Kathy (Johnnie) Jackson of Clemmons, NC; two brothers, Jeffrey (Patricia) Johnson and Tommy (Lynne) Johnson both of Winston-Salem, NC; his mother and father-in-law, James and Shirley Salter; sister-in-law, Loretta Salter of Kernersville, NC; brothers-in-law, Willie (Amy) Patrick, Jr., Jeremiah (Alicia) Salter of Winston-Salem, NC, and Saiq (Veronica) Patrick, Sr. of Charlotte, NC; one aunt, Barbara Blaylock McCoy of Orangeburg, SC; a host of nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends. James loved, appreciated and held dear the relationships he shared with Marshal McCoy, Elder Ernest and Yvonne Howard, Anthony, Sr. and Pam Robinson, Michael and Dr. Merlyn Gray, Elder Norman and Anita Dickson, Demetrius and Lora Johnson, Pastor Jay and Sidney Lewis, and Christopher Legette.
A public viewing will be held from 1:00pm until 5:00pm Thursday, March 4, 2021 at Russell Funeral Home. A private viewing and funeral will be held at 10:30 am and 11:00 am respectively on Friday, March 5, 2021 at Evangel Fellowship COGIC Greensboro, NC. Live streaming will be provided at https://evangelword.org/
In lieu of flowers donations may be made in honor/memory of James Johnson to: Top Priority Community Outreach Services (Art Program), 4401 Providence Lane, W-S, NC 27106. Online condolences can be made at www.russellfuneralservice.com
. (RUSSELL)
Published by Winston-Salem Journal on Mar. 4, 2021.