Konkle, James "Jim" L.
January 30, 1941 - September 19, 2021
KERNERSVILLE – James "Jim" L. Konkle died September 19, 2021 at his home. He was born in High Point, NC on January 30, 1941. Jim retired from US Air (formerly Piedmont Airlines) in 1998, after 32 years of service. He was able to enjoy raising his two grandsons and great-grandchildren during his retirement. They were the light of his life. Jim will be missed dearly by all who knew him. Jim was preceded in death by his parents, William and Dora Konkle as well as his two brothers, Ted and Bill. Jim is survived by his wife and best friend of 59 years, Judy Murphy Konkle; his two daughters, Kathy Holley (Eddie) and Karen Koenig (Jeffrey). Jim had two grandsons, Jason Pruitt (Sara) and Chase Koenig whom he loved dearly; a granddaughter, Ashten Holley (Tony); and his great grandchildren Sydney, Wyatt, Elijah, Maurice and Aubree. Jim is also survived by his brother-in-law, Clarence Murphy (Jean) as well as his nephews, Chip Murphy (Marlene) and Zeke Konkle (Emily) and niece Susie Murphy. The family is thankful that Jim was able to be at home and passed away peacefully while his family was with him. There will be a family visitation from 5:00 pm until 7:00 pm, Thursday, September 23, 2021 at Hayworth-Miller Kernersville Chapel. Online condolences may be made to www.hayworth-miller.com
.
Published by Winston-Salem Journal on Sep. 21, 2021.