Langley, James "Butch" Forest
November 4, 1940 - June 30, 2021
James "Butch" Forest Langley passed away peacefully at his home on Wednesday, June 30th, 2021. James was born on November 4th, 1940 to the late Forest Williams Langley and Theresa Hartman Langley.
James is survived by his wife of 59 years, Charlotte A. Langley; son, Forest Robert "Snoop" Langley; brother, Bruce Langley; sister, Romaine Hudson and husband Kent; numerous cousins, and many friends.
James graduated from Miami Jackson High School in Opa-Locka, Florida. He retired from Pilot Freight Carrier as a Dock Worker. The family will plan a service at a later date. Online condolences may be made through www.salemfh.com
Published by Winston-Salem Journal on Jul. 4, 2021.