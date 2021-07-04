Menu
James Forest "Butch" Langley
1940 - 2021
BORN
1940
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Salem Funerals & Cremations - Reynolda Rd.
2951 Reynolda Rd.
Winston-Salem, NC
Langley, James "Butch" Forest

November 4, 1940 - June 30, 2021

James "Butch" Forest Langley passed away peacefully at his home on Wednesday, June 30th, 2021. James was born on November 4th, 1940 to the late Forest Williams Langley and Theresa Hartman Langley.

James is survived by his wife of 59 years, Charlotte A. Langley; son, Forest Robert "Snoop" Langley; brother, Bruce Langley; sister, Romaine Hudson and husband Kent; numerous cousins, and many friends.

James graduated from Miami Jackson High School in Opa-Locka, Florida. He retired from Pilot Freight Carrier as a Dock Worker. The family will plan a service at a later date. Online condolences may be made through www.salemfh.com.

Salem Funeral & Cremation Services

2951 Reynolda Rd., Winston-Salem, NC 27106
Published by Winston-Salem Journal on Jul. 4, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Snoopy .... I was so very sorry to hear of your father´s passing. Please know that you, your mother, and your entire family are in my family´s thoughts and prayers.
Tonya Sims-Welch
July 28, 2021
