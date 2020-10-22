Kennedy, Sr., James "Jim" Lee
November 28, 1932 - October 20, 2020
Winston-Salem - James (Jim) Lee Kennedy, Sr., age 87, peacefully departed this world on 10-20-20. He was born on 11-28-32 in Forsyth County to the late Samuel L. Kennedy, Sr. and Essie Shaw Kennedy. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Doris Cooper Kennedy; three brothers, Sam Kennedy, Joe Kennedy and Bob Kennedy. He is survived by two sons; James (Bo) L. Kennedy, Jr., (Pam), Jeffrey Kennedy (Natalie); and four grandchildren, Tiffany, Lucas, Lance and Kaleb; one brother, Gene Kennedy (Lois); and one sister, Ann Beeson (Phillip). Jim served his country honorably in the US Army. He lived his life by rarely complaining, regardless of how much pain being a brick mason for nearly 60 years had caused his body to suffer. He went about his daily activities with little regard for himself. Above all, Jim cared for his family throughout his life and was always there in their time of need. He never hesitated in lending a helping hand to either of his sons. He loved being outside and working in his garden, canning and sharing his bounty with others. He was a man of few words but he would constantly smile while spending time with his family and attending activities his grandchildren participated in. He especially enjoyed taking trips to the mountains. During his final moments of life, his son whispered to his pops, "You're going to have a new body. You are going to stand tall, without pain. You are the strongest man I know." A celebration of life is planned for Saturday, October 24, 2020 at 3:00 p.m. at Shacktown Church of Christ fellowship building. In lieu of flowers, memorials can be made to RBJ Unstoppable Fund, 1640 Baltimore Rd., East Bend, NC 27018. The family would like to extend a special thanks to the staff on the 600 hall at Yadkin Nursing Care Center for their compassion over the last several days. Gentry Family Funeral Service in Yadkinville is serving the Kennedy family. Online condolences can be made at www.gentryfuneralservice.com
.
Gentry Family Funeral Service
5108 US Hwy 601, Yadkinville, NC 27055
To plant trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store
.
Published by Winston-Salem Journal on Oct. 22, 2020.