Menu
Search
Menu
Winston-Salem Journal
Winston-Salem Journal HomepageObituaries SectionSubmit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
James Lee "Jim" Kennedy Sr.
1932 - 2020
BORN
November 28, 1932
DIED
October 20, 2020
Kennedy, Sr., James "Jim" Lee

November 28, 1932 - October 20, 2020

Winston-Salem - James (Jim) Lee Kennedy, Sr., age 87, peacefully departed this world on 10-20-20. He was born on 11-28-32 in Forsyth County to the late Samuel L. Kennedy, Sr. and Essie Shaw Kennedy. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Doris Cooper Kennedy; three brothers, Sam Kennedy, Joe Kennedy and Bob Kennedy. He is survived by two sons; James (Bo) L. Kennedy, Jr., (Pam), Jeffrey Kennedy (Natalie); and four grandchildren, Tiffany, Lucas, Lance and Kaleb; one brother, Gene Kennedy (Lois); and one sister, Ann Beeson (Phillip). Jim served his country honorably in the US Army. He lived his life by rarely complaining, regardless of how much pain being a brick mason for nearly 60 years had caused his body to suffer. He went about his daily activities with little regard for himself. Above all, Jim cared for his family throughout his life and was always there in their time of need. He never hesitated in lending a helping hand to either of his sons. He loved being outside and working in his garden, canning and sharing his bounty with others. He was a man of few words but he would constantly smile while spending time with his family and attending activities his grandchildren participated in. He especially enjoyed taking trips to the mountains. During his final moments of life, his son whispered to his pops, "You're going to have a new body. You are going to stand tall, without pain. You are the strongest man I know." A celebration of life is planned for Saturday, October 24, 2020 at 3:00 p.m. at Shacktown Church of Christ fellowship building. In lieu of flowers, memorials can be made to RBJ Unstoppable Fund, 1640 Baltimore Rd., East Bend, NC 27018. The family would like to extend a special thanks to the staff on the 600 hall at Yadkin Nursing Care Center for their compassion over the last several days. Gentry Family Funeral Service in Yadkinville is serving the Kennedy family. Online condolences can be made at www.gentryfuneralservice.com.

Gentry Family Funeral Service

5108 US Hwy 601, Yadkinville, NC 27055
To plant trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published by Winston-Salem Journal on Oct. 22, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Oct
24
Celebration of Life
3:00p.m.
Shacktown Church of Christ
Funeral services provided by:
Gentry Family Funeral Service - Yadkinville
GUEST BOOK
Add a Message
5 Entries
I was a pca at Yadkin nursing center and I’d like to say my condolences to his family and friends and I will miss u pops u was a sweet heart and going to work won’t be the same without u there but until we meet again! ❤
Nicole Jaimes
Friend
October 21, 2020
I have been james(pops) cna for the past few months. We had some good times and he will be greatly missed. I know he is in a better place and pain free, but i sure do miss seeing my pops when i come into work. Like i told him it's not goodbye, it's I'll see you later pops. We love you pops and will see you again one day.
Victoria Wood
Friend
October 21, 2020
James was such a sweet man! I've only known him a short while at the nursing home, but still felt a connection with him. You all will be in our thoughts and prayers
Natasha Zachary
Acquaintance
October 21, 2020
So sorry Bo and Jeff and extended family for your loss. I always enjoyed seeing Mr. Kennedy at his grandchildren's ballgame. He always had a smile on his face and enjoyed being there. Glad he is getting a new body and no more pain. Rest easy my friend.
Tracy Matthews
Neighbor
October 21, 2020
It made me so sad to read of Mr. Kennedy's passing. I visited with him often when I went to see my mother, Katie Davis, at Yadkin Nursing. He always had a smile; such a delightful man. My thoughts and prayers are with all of you during this time.
Deborah Gough
Acquaintance
October 21, 2020