Linville, James F.
March 16, 1956 - September 26, 2021
Reverend Dr. James Fernando Linville, Pastor of Piney Grove Baptist Church of Winston-Salem, Inc., received his heavenly wings and entered eternal rest the morning of Sunday, September 26, 2021. He was born to the late James Willard Linville and the late Antoinette Simmons Linville.
He attended public schools in Winston-Salem, NC, and graduated from North Forsyth Sr. High School. He continued his education and graduated from Forsyth Technical Institute, Piedmont Bible College, and Winston-Salem State University.
Dr. Linville achieved numerous accolades in his life including but not limited to: "Outstanding Young Man of America Award," induction into "Oxford's Who's Who" and "Heritage Registry of Who's Who." He received an honorary Doctorate degree from New Hope Bible College. He earned a National Teacher Certification through the Evangelical Teachers Training Association. He was presented the "Distinguished Service Award" from the Winston Lake Family YMCA Black Achievers.
Dr. Linville gave his life to the Lord at a young age. He began his spiritual journey at Bethlehem Baptist Church. He accepted his calling while attending Cappadocia Holiness Church. He served as an Associate Minister at Second New Bethel Baptist Church and Saint Stephens Baptist Church. He pastored Antioch Baptist Church, Rock Hill Baptist Church and Piney Grove Baptist Church of Winston-Salem, Inc. where he pastored faithfully for 31 years.
He was a member of the High Point Education and Missionary Baptist Association, Inc., General Baptist State Convention, National Baptist Convention U.S.A., Inc., and the Baptist Pastors Fellowship of WS, NC and Vicinity. He was recently promoted to First Vice Moderator of the High Point Education and Missionary Baptist Association, Inc.
Dr. Linville was an avid reader and authored seven books, including: "Going Through The Storm," "God's Soul Food For Daily Living," and "The Power Of Bringing Forth A Divine Request."
He was preceded in death by both parents; brothers, Michael Wayne Linville and Billy Ray Linville, Sr.; and spouse, Phyllis Linville.
Dr. Linville loved his family and friends. He leaves behind his faithful and devoted wife, Renita Thompkins Linville; children, Dedric F. Linville (Kelli), Dwight T. Linville, and Lave U. Pennywell (Alvin); grandchildren, Dwight Linville, Jr., Tyla Lynch, Dakiya Linville, Demarlo Linville, Josiah Wilson, Aliyah McDonald, and Amia Linville; sister, Voncile Shakir; uncle, Bobbie Linville; sisters-in-law, Renee Linville, Daphne Linville, Cheryl T. Horton (Glenn), Tracy T. Fortune (Barry), and Tina L. Thompkins; and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins, relatives, and close friends.
A public viewing for Dr. Linville will be held from 2:00pm-7:00pm Friday, October 1, 2021 at Piney Grove Baptist Church of Winston-Salem, Inc., 4715 Indiana Ave., W-S, NC 27106.
Homegoing services will be held at 2:00pm Sunday, October 3, 2021 at Great Commission Community Church, 3733 Ogburn Ave., W-S, NC 27105. A public viewing will be held from 1:00pm-1:45pm Sunday at the Church. Online condolences can be made at www.russellfuneralservice.com
Published by Winston-Salem Journal from Sep. 29 to Oct. 1, 2021.