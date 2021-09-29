Menu
James F. Linville
1956 - 2021
BORN
1956
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Russell Funeral Service - Winston-Salem
822 Carl Russell Avenue
Winston-Salem, NC
Linville, James F.

March 16, 1956 - September 26, 2021

Reverend Dr. James Fernando Linville, Pastor of Piney Grove Baptist Church of Winston-Salem, Inc., received his heavenly wings and entered eternal rest the morning of Sunday, September 26, 2021. He was born to the late James Willard Linville and the late Antoinette Simmons Linville.

He attended public schools in Winston-Salem, NC, and graduated from North Forsyth Sr. High School. He continued his education and graduated from Forsyth Technical Institute, Piedmont Bible College, and Winston-Salem State University.

Dr. Linville achieved numerous accolades in his life including but not limited to: "Outstanding Young Man of America Award," induction into "Oxford's Who's Who" and "Heritage Registry of Who's Who." He received an honorary Doctorate degree from New Hope Bible College. He earned a National Teacher Certification through the Evangelical Teachers Training Association. He was presented the "Distinguished Service Award" from the Winston Lake Family YMCA Black Achievers.

Dr. Linville gave his life to the Lord at a young age. He began his spiritual journey at Bethlehem Baptist Church. He accepted his calling while attending Cappadocia Holiness Church. He served as an Associate Minister at Second New Bethel Baptist Church and Saint Stephens Baptist Church. He pastored Antioch Baptist Church, Rock Hill Baptist Church and Piney Grove Baptist Church of Winston-Salem, Inc. where he pastored faithfully for 31 years.

He was a member of the High Point Education and Missionary Baptist Association, Inc., General Baptist State Convention, National Baptist Convention U.S.A., Inc., and the Baptist Pastors Fellowship of WS, NC and Vicinity. He was recently promoted to First Vice Moderator of the High Point Education and Missionary Baptist Association, Inc.

Dr. Linville was an avid reader and authored seven books, including: "Going Through The Storm," "God's Soul Food For Daily Living," and "The Power Of Bringing Forth A Divine Request."

He was preceded in death by both parents; brothers, Michael Wayne Linville and Billy Ray Linville, Sr.; and spouse, Phyllis Linville.

Dr. Linville loved his family and friends. He leaves behind his faithful and devoted wife, Renita Thompkins Linville; children, Dedric F. Linville (Kelli), Dwight T. Linville, and Lave U. Pennywell (Alvin); grandchildren, Dwight Linville, Jr., Tyla Lynch, Dakiya Linville, Demarlo Linville, Josiah Wilson, Aliyah McDonald, and Amia Linville; sister, Voncile Shakir; uncle, Bobbie Linville; sisters-in-law, Renee Linville, Daphne Linville, Cheryl T. Horton (Glenn), Tracy T. Fortune (Barry), and Tina L. Thompkins; and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins, relatives, and close friends.

A public viewing for Dr. Linville will be held from 2:00pm-7:00pm Friday, October 1, 2021 at Piney Grove Baptist Church of Winston-Salem, Inc., 4715 Indiana Ave., W-S, NC 27106.

Homegoing services will be held at 2:00pm Sunday, October 3, 2021 at Great Commission Community Church, 3733 Ogburn Ave., W-S, NC 27105. A public viewing will be held from 1:00pm-1:45pm Sunday at the Church. Online condolences can be made at www.russellfuneralservice.com. (RUSSELL)
Published by Winston-Salem Journal from Sep. 29 to Oct. 1, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Oct
1
Viewing
2:00p.m. - 7:00p.m.
Piney Grove Baptist Church
4715 Indiana Ave, Winston-Salem, NC
Oct
3
Service
2:00p.m.
Great Commission Community Church
3733 Ogburn Ave., Winston-Salem, NC
Funeral services provided by:
Russell Funeral Service - Winston-Salem
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
23 Entries
Renita, We are praying with you .May God continue to move in your life ,comfort you in this time of sorrow.
Min.Eddie and Sis. Keenan Long
October 31, 2021
We send our condolences to Sister Linville and family and Dr. Linville's Church Family also! We will continue to pray for you all! God bless!
Rev. A. Walker
October 7, 2021
It still doesn't feel real. Prayers to the Linville family during this time. Pastor Linville will always be in our hearts and we will continue to live by the principles he instilled in our family. You will be missed dearly Pastor.
The Jenkins Family (Tyrone, Sherri, Jeremiah)
Friend
October 3, 2021
Renita and Family, my deepest condolences to you and your family, my God comfort you at this sad time.
BERNICE RAENETTA MARTIN
October 2, 2021
Our condolences and heartfelt sympathy to Renita and family and the entire Piney Grove Church family. May God comfort you through this time. Much live to you all.
Timothy and Tina Barnes, Lexington, SC
Friend
October 2, 2021
Renita, Ron and I are deeply sorry hear about the passing of your husband, Dr. James Linville. We send our love, prayers, and condolences to you and the Piney Grove family. His service and impact in this community will not be forgotten.
Bishop Pamela Phillips
Other
October 1, 2021
To the Entire Linville Family: My Heartfelt Sympathy and Condolences go out to You All God Bless and keep You in His Care
Rosemarie Gambrell Offiong
October 1, 2021
Mrs. Renita Linville, my condolences to you and your family. Thoughts and prayers for the Piney Grove Church family as well.
Jerry Herron
October 1, 2021
Pastor Linville - this seems so surreal. We love you and you will be sorely missed. We give our comfort for the loss to the Linville family .
Qushanta /David Baxter
September 30, 2021
Mrs . Renita condolences to you and your family may God comfort you
Joy Thomas
Other
September 30, 2021
May God bless you and your family in this time of sorrow.
Beverly Bishop
September 30, 2021
Sister Linville my God give you joy and peace in your time of losing your best friend and love. May God give you strength to endure as go through. I will keep you and your family in pray
Sister Willie Hill of Pleasant Union Primitive Progress Baptist Church
September 30, 2021
Renita Greater Redeemed COGIC sends our deepest condolences to you and your family.
Pastor Caesar and Lady Laurie Werts
Friend
September 30, 2021
My family extends our condolences to our former church member of Cappadocia Holiness church. Pastor James will be greatly missed. We send prayers of peace and comfort to Renita and his sons.
Cheryl Reich-Tillman
Friend
September 30, 2021
Renita, my prayers are with you. If there is anything I can do don't hesitate to ask. Be strong. Much love to you!
Ruby Blackburn
September 30, 2021
My heart goes out to you, Renita. Sending love and blessings to you in this time of bereavement. Praying for you. Love, Marcus & Nicole Johnson and Family
Nicole Bell Johnson
September 30, 2021
Renita, we are so sorry for the loss of James. You have our deepest sympathy. May the peace of God be with you and your family.
Judge Todd Burke and Councilwoman Barbara Burke
Friend
September 30, 2021
Pastor Linville fought the good fight and kept the faith!!!!It is my prayer that Renita and the rest of the family is strengthened by knowing that Pastor Linville has attained his crown of righteousness!
Annie Martin
September 29, 2021
Heartfelt Sympathy to Renita and the entire family! Reverend Linville was a true man of God!
George & Regina Crawford
Friend
September 29, 2021
My heartfelt condolences to the family and Piney grove congregation. . R.I.H.P.
Aretha Rosemond
September 29, 2021
He was truly a powerful Mighty Man Of God.. He was a very strong pillar in the community and will be truly missed. Rest on Pastor keep preaching in Heaven
Toby Atkins
September 29, 2021
Praying for the family
Valjean Byrd
September 29, 2021
We went to school with him and he was so nice and fun Later years got to hear and see him in the ministry. What a powerful preacher. My heartfelt condolences to the family and church family. God bless you
Sandra Edmond Mccoy
September 29, 2021
Showing 1 - 23 of 23 results