Long, James Bernard "Bernie"
July 26, 1936 - December 8, 2020
James Bernard "Bernie" Long, 84, brother, uncle, author, artist, poet, and best friend, of Winston-Salem, North Carolina, died peacefully on December 8, 2020. Bernie was born on July 26, 1936 in Bairdford, Pennsylvania, to James Anthony "Tony" Long and Marie Sullivan Long.
Upon graduation from school, Bernie served in the U.S. Army. He was employed by the Franklin Regional School System in Pennsylvania. After retirement, he moved to Winston-Salem, NC to be close to his sister and her family. He was like and admired by the schoolteachers where he worked. School children were often treated to many delightful tales written and read to them by Bernie. He was a man of high intellect and always wanted to learn more. He was the author of a book of poetry, "Troubador of Words." Bernie enjoyed life to the fullest. He never met a stranger.
He is survived by his "Baby Sister" Marie Kiser (James); nephew, James Kiser III (Alicia); and special friend and caregiver Bob Thomas. He will be missed by all who knew him.
A service will be held later to honor this special man and best big brother in all the world. In lieu of flowers, contributions can be made to Shattalon Church of Christ or to Sin Fronteras Iglesia Christiana. Both are located at 5490 Shattalon Drive, Winston-Salem, NC 27106. Online condolences may be made through www.salemfh.com
.
Salem Funeral & Cremation Service
2951 Reynolda Rd., Winston-Salem, NC 27106
Published by Winston-Salem Journal on Dec. 13, 2020.