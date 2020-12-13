Menu
James Bernard "Bernie" Long
1936 - 2020
BORN
1936
DIED
2020
FUNERAL HOME
Salem Funerals & Cremations - Reynolda Rd.
2951 Reynolda Rd.
Winston-Salem, NC
Long, James Bernard "Bernie"

July 26, 1936 - December 8, 2020

James Bernard "Bernie" Long, 84, brother, uncle, author, artist, poet, and best friend, of Winston-Salem, North Carolina, died peacefully on December 8, 2020. Bernie was born on July 26, 1936 in Bairdford, Pennsylvania, to James Anthony "Tony" Long and Marie Sullivan Long.

Upon graduation from school, Bernie served in the U.S. Army. He was employed by the Franklin Regional School System in Pennsylvania. After retirement, he moved to Winston-Salem, NC to be close to his sister and her family. He was like and admired by the schoolteachers where he worked. School children were often treated to many delightful tales written and read to them by Bernie. He was a man of high intellect and always wanted to learn more. He was the author of a book of poetry, "Troubador of Words." Bernie enjoyed life to the fullest. He never met a stranger.

He is survived by his "Baby Sister" Marie Kiser (James); nephew, James Kiser III (Alicia); and special friend and caregiver Bob Thomas. He will be missed by all who knew him.

A service will be held later to honor this special man and best big brother in all the world. In lieu of flowers, contributions can be made to Shattalon Church of Christ or to Sin Fronteras Iglesia Christiana. Both are located at 5490 Shattalon Drive, Winston-Salem, NC 27106. Online condolences may be made through www.salemfh.com.

Salem Funeral & Cremation Service

2951 Reynolda Rd., Winston-Salem, NC 27106
Published by Winston-Salem Journal on Dec. 13, 2020.
Very sorry Uncle Bobby he was a character and good heart, he live a long strong life I loved his paintings prayers rip bernie
Christina and dale
December 13, 2020
Marie, Although I never got to meet Bernie, he seems like someone I would have liked to have known. Again, I am so sorry for your loss. You and your family are in my prayers.
Patricia G. Thombs
December 13, 2020
