Peck, James M (Marty)



Age 78 -



Marty Peck of Winston-Salem died unexpectedly at home this week after complications from surgery.



He leaves behind his grieving wife, son and daughter-in-law, three grandchildren, stepson, and beloved dogs Coco and Scruffy.



Marty was raised in Cincinnati, Ohio, but traveled the world working for a Japanese electronics company. As a physicist he had a keen interest in astronomy, was an avid reader and bridge player, and enjoyed completing "evil" sudokus. He was well known for his love of "dad" jokes, and was always happy to give a helping hand. He will be greatly missed.



According to Marty's wishes, he will be cremated and there will be no service or memorial. His ashes will be scattered by his family at a later date.



To plant trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store

Published by Winston-Salem Journal on Nov. 22, 2020.