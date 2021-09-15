Menu
James Robert "Tree" Marshall
1959 - 2021
BORN
1959
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Hayworth-Miller Funeral Homes Kernersville Chapel
3950 Macy Grove Road
Kernersville, NC
Marshall, James "Tree" Robert

January 21, 1959 - September 12, 2021

James "Tree" Robert Marshall, 62, passed away Sunday, September 12, 2021 at his home. He was born January 21, 1959 in Forsyth County to the late Robert "Bob" Marshall and Betty Marshall Lewis. Mr. Marshall was retired from R.J. Reynolds Tobacco Company after many years of service. Currently, he worked for Marquis Furniture in High Point. Mr. Marshall had a deep passion for volunteering and servicing his community. He served for decades as a volunteer fire fighter with multiple stations throughout Forsyth County. One of his most treasured activities was spent coordinating The Young at Heart Senior Program at Woodlawn Baptist Church, where he was also a Trustee.

He was preceded in death by his father, Bob Marshall, his stepfather Harry Lewis and his grandson, Jacob. Surviving are his wife, Juanita McNeal Marshall; mother, Betty Marshall Lewis; sons, Rusty McNeal and Jeremy McNeal; grandchildren, Nate, Kailey and Kolton; sisters, Joyce Marshall Moose and husband Don, Laura Marshall Davis and husband Brad; nieces Jamie, Brittany and Jade; nephew, Troy.

Funeral service will be conducted at 2:00pm on Thursday, September 16, 2021 at Hayworth Miller Kernersville Chapel. Burial will follow at Walkertown Baptist Cemetery. The family will receive friends from 6:00pm-8:00pm on Wednesday, September 15, 2021 at Hayworth Miller Kernersville Chapel. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in his honor to Woodlawn Baptist Church, 3201 N. Main Street, High Point, NC 27265. Online condolences may be made at www.hayworth-miller.com.
Published by Winston-Salem Journal on Sep. 15, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Sep
15
Visitation
6:00p.m. - 8:00p.m.
Hayworth-Miller Funeral Homes Kernersville Chapel
3950 Macy Grove Road, Kernersville, NC
Sep
16
Funeral service
2:00p.m.
Hayworth-Miller Funeral Homes Kernersville Chapel
3950 Macy Grove Road, Kernersville, NC
Funeral services provided by:
Hayworth-Miller Funeral Homes Kernersville Chapel
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
3 Entries
So sorry to hear about Tree......work with him for years at RJR... He was a good man....prayers for the family
Ronnie Miller
September 16, 2021
Although I have not seen Tree since he was in his early twenties, I remember he was such a sweet caring person. My thoughts and prayers are with his family.
Lori Reed
September 15, 2021
I am so sorry for your loss. I knew Tree many years ago & also his sister Joyce. Heaven just received one of the best. Prayers to you all.
Sheri W. Scott
School
September 15, 2021
