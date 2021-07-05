Menu
James Dewitt Mathis
1925 - 2021
BORN
1925
DIED
2021
ABOUT
Reynolds High School
FUNERAL HOME
Hayworth-Miller Funeral Home - Advance
108 East Kinderton Way
Advance, NC
Mathis, James Dewitt

June 30, 1925 - June 30, 1925

James Dewitt Mathis, 96, of Advance, passed away Wednesday, June 30th, 2021. He was born in Wilkes County, North Carolina on June 30th, 1925, to the late Charles Clinton Mathis and Hazel Irene Martin Mathis. Mr. Mathis grew up in West Salem Community in Winston-Salem and was a lifelong member of Salem Baptist Church. He attended Granville School and then graduated from Reynolds High School. He was a member of the Winston Masonic Lodge #167 for 65 years. After graduating high school, James enlisted in the United States Navy. After his service in the Navy, he attended college at UNC Chapel Hill graduating with a degree in Bachelor of Science. Mr. Mathis retired from R. J. Reynolds with 30 years of loyal service. He is preceded in death by his loving wife of 70 years, Thelma Mathis; one sister and two brothers. James is survived by his daughter, Susan Prim and husband Frosty of Mocksville and several nieces and nephews. A graveside service will be held at 10:00 AM Tuesday, July 6, 2021, at Forsyth Memorial Park with his nephew Ronnie Mathis officiating. The family would like to thank the staff of Cadence Assisted Living of Clemmons for going above and beyond in the care of both Mr. and Mrs. Mathis, as well as Mountain Valley Hospice for their excellent care. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the donor's choice. Online condolence may be made at www.hayworth-miller.com

Hayworth-Miller Kinderton Chapel

108 E. Kinderton Way, Advance, NC 27006
Published by Winston-Salem Journal on Jul. 5, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jul
6
Graveside service
10:00a.m.
Forsyth Memorial Park
NC
Funeral services provided by:
Hayworth-Miller Funeral Home - Advance
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
2 Entries
Our prayers are with the family. We remember him so well because of his faithfulness to the Lord.
Floyd and Carolyn Boles
July 5, 2021
May God give peace to all the family. Jim Mathis was a very special man whom I remember from many years back.
Marianne Steagall
Family
July 5, 2021
