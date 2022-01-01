Menu
James Lavern Matthews
1951 - 2021
BORN
1951
DIED
2021
ABOUT
Forbush High SchoolReagan High School
FUNERAL HOME
Hayworth-Miller Funeral Homes - Lewisville
6685 Shallowford Rd
Lewisville, NC
Matthews, James Lavern

September 22, 1951 - December 29, 2021

James Lavern Matthews 70, passed away on December 29, 2021 at Novant Hospital in Winston-Salem. James was born September 22, 1951 in Forsyth County to James Franklin and Ola Lavern Doub Matthews. Left to cherish his memory are his wife Darlene; sister, Nancy Long, husband, Larry Long,and their son, Matthew Long. A Celebration of Life will be Sunday, January 2, 2022 at 3:00 PM at Myers Auction Gallery in East Bend, NC, with Pastor Austin Caviness officiating. The family will receive friends after the service. (Casual dress) A private graveside service will be held at a later date. Online condolences may be made at www.hayworth-miller.com.

Hayworth-Miller Lewisville Chapel

6685 Shallowford Rd., Lewisville, NC 27023
Published by Winston-Salem Journal on Jan. 1, 2022.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by:
Hayworth-Miller Funeral Homes - Lewisville
