Matthews, James Lavern
September 22, 1951 - December 29, 2021
James Lavern Matthews 70, passed away on December 29, 2021 at Novant Hospital in Winston-Salem. James was born September 22, 1951 in Forsyth County to James Franklin and Ola Lavern Doub Matthews. Left to cherish his memory are his wife Darlene; sister, Nancy Long, husband, Larry Long,and their son, Matthew Long. A Celebration of Life will be Sunday, January 2, 2022 at 3:00 PM at Myers Auction Gallery in East Bend, NC, with Pastor Austin Caviness officiating. The family will receive friends after the service. (Casual dress) A private graveside service will be held at a later date. Online condolences may be made at www.hayworth-miller.com
.
Hayworth-Miller Lewisville Chapel
6685 Shallowford Rd., Lewisville, NC 27023
Published by Winston-Salem Journal on Jan. 1, 2022.