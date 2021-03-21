Menu
James Harold McAlpine
1938 - 2021
BORN
1938
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Wright Funerals-Cremations
1720 Westchester Drive
High Point, NC
McAlpine, James Harold

August 4, 1938 - March 20, 2021

James Harold McAlpine, 82, of Midway, went to be with his Lord Saturday, March 20, 2021.

Born August 4, 1938, in Davidson County, he was a son of the late James Henry McAlpine and the late Ruth Lee McAlpine. Jim was a US Army veteran and was a retired technician with AT&T. In 1990 he founded and operated Midway General Store and was a faithful longtime member of Faith Church of Midway.

He is survived by his wife of sixty years, Nancy Motsinger McAlpine of the home; sons, Hal McAlpine and wife Tammy, and Mike McAlpine and wife Wendy; sister, JoAnna Tally and husband Rick; grandchildren, Christina Clark and husband Brad, A.J. McAlpine, Madison McAlpine, and Laurel McAlpine; great-grandchildren, Amelia Clark, Brantley Clark; and several nieces and nephews.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his sister, Nancy Ruth Mizell, and brother, Ben McAlpine.

Funeral services will be conducted at 3:00 PM Monday, March 22, 2021, at Faith Church with Pastor Mike Gates officiating. Burial will follow in the church cemetery.

The family will receive friends from 1:00 until 2:45 PM prior to the service at the church.

Memorial contribution may be made to Trellis Hospice, 101 Hospice Ln, Winston-Salem, NC 27103 or the Missions Fund at Faith Church of Midway, 1078 Gumtree Rd., Winston-Salem, NC 27107.

Condolences may be expressed at www.wrightfs.com.

Wright Funerals-Cremations

1720 Westchester Dr., High Point, NC 27262
Published by Winston-Salem Journal on Mar. 21, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Mar
22
Visitation
1:00p.m.
Faith Church
NC
Mar
22
Funeral service
3:00p.m.
Faith Church
NC
Mar
22
Burial
Faith Church Cemetery
NC
10 Entries
Nancy I´m so sorry to hear of the passing of Jim. I just heard about this. He was a special person to Clarence. You and the family are in my thoughts and prayers.
Blondell Turner
March 23, 2021
Nancy I am so sorry to hear about Jim. We just heard about this today. Our prayers will be with you and your family. I will miss seeing him at the store and at Cagney´s. God Bless! Perry and Sandy Griffin
Sandy and Perry Griffin
March 22, 2021
We are always in the store seeing you and jimmy. It will not be the same without him. Our prayers and thoughts are with you and your family. Hugs!!!
Doug and Faye bowers
March 22, 2021
Nancy, I am so sorry, jimmy was a dear person. I am sure he will be missed by all. My prayers are with you, and I promise I will stop by to see you. Love you bunches!!!
Faye bowers
March 22, 2021
I am so sorry I cannot be there Monday. Prayers for all the family. I loved Jim, he always made me feel like part of the family. I hope your wonderful memories with him will help at this sad time.
Jenny Motsinger
March 22, 2021
Nancy, Mike And Hal, our heartfelt sympathy we are sending to you and your families. You are in our prayers .
Ronnie and Diane Eller
March 22, 2021
Hal, I know spending those very special moments with your Dad on the weekends with the trains will go on forever. My time with my Dad showing cars brings back wonderful loving memories so I am so glad you have your sweet,special memories too!
Jackie Boggs
March 21, 2021
Nancy, so very sorry for your loss. Memories of Jim go back many many years when we worked at AT&T Technologies, whether it was working on a project together, playing cards, goofing off or golfing together. Or the several days sitting in his cubby hole office at the store chewing the rag and going down memory lane. He and his generousity and love for family will be missed. Love you guys. Harry & Cozie
Harry & Cozie Cooley
March 21, 2021
My deepest condolences and love to the family. Jimmy was our neighborhood friend - I remember him a smile.
Ilene and Jaime Trujillo
March 21, 2021
We are so sorry for your loss. If Rick was still living he would be so sad. He always said that you & Jim were his 2nd mom & dad. You are all in our prayers.
Butch, Donna Franklin & Everhart family
March 21, 2021
Showing 1 - 10 of 10 results