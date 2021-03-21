Nancy, so very sorry for your loss. Memories of Jim go back many many years when we worked at AT&T Technologies, whether it was working on a project together, playing cards, goofing off or golfing together. Or the several days sitting in his cubby hole office at the store chewing the rag and going down memory lane. He and his generousity and love for family will be missed. Love you guys. Harry & Cozie

Harry & Cozie Cooley March 21, 2021