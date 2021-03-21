McAlpine, James Harold
August 4, 1938 - March 20, 2021
James Harold McAlpine, 82, of Midway, went to be with his Lord Saturday, March 20, 2021.
Born August 4, 1938, in Davidson County, he was a son of the late James Henry McAlpine and the late Ruth Lee McAlpine. Jim was a US Army veteran and was a retired technician with AT&T. In 1990 he founded and operated Midway General Store and was a faithful longtime member of Faith Church of Midway.
He is survived by his wife of sixty years, Nancy Motsinger McAlpine of the home; sons, Hal McAlpine and wife Tammy, and Mike McAlpine and wife Wendy; sister, JoAnna Tally and husband Rick; grandchildren, Christina Clark and husband Brad, A.J. McAlpine, Madison McAlpine, and Laurel McAlpine; great-grandchildren, Amelia Clark, Brantley Clark; and several nieces and nephews.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his sister, Nancy Ruth Mizell, and brother, Ben McAlpine.
Funeral services will be conducted at 3:00 PM Monday, March 22, 2021, at Faith Church with Pastor Mike Gates officiating. Burial will follow in the church cemetery.
The family will receive friends from 1:00 until 2:45 PM prior to the service at the church.
Memorial contribution may be made to Trellis Hospice, 101 Hospice Ln, Winston-Salem, NC 27103 or the Missions Fund at Faith Church of Midway, 1078 Gumtree Rd., Winston-Salem, NC 27107.
Condolences may be expressed at www.wrightfs.com
.
Wright Funerals-Cremations
1720 Westchester Dr., High Point, NC 27262
Published by Winston-Salem Journal on Mar. 21, 2021.