McAlpine, James HaroldAugust 4, 1938 - March 20, 2021James Harold McAlpine, 82, of Midway, went to be with his Lord Saturday, March 20, 2021.Born August 4, 1938, in Davidson County, he was a son of the late James Henry McAlpine and the late Ruth Lee McAlpine. Jim was a US Army veteran and was a retired technician with AT&T. In 1990 he founded and operated Midway General Store and was a faithful longtime member of Faith Church of Midway.He is survived by his wife of sixty years, Nancy Motsinger McAlpine of the home; sons, Hal McAlpine and wife Tammy, and Mike McAlpine and wife Wendy; sister, JoAnna Tally and husband Rick; grandchildren, Christina Clark and husband Brad, A.J. McAlpine, Madison McAlpine, and Laurel McAlpine; great-grandchildren, Amelia Clark, Brantley Clark; and several nieces and nephews.In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his sister, Nancy Ruth Mizell, and brother, Ben McAlpine.Funeral services will be conducted at 3:00 PM Monday, March 22, 2021, at Faith Church with Pastor Mike Gates officiating. Burial will follow in the church cemetery.The family will receive friends from 1:00 until 2:45 PM prior to the service at the church.Memorial contribution may be made to Trellis Hospice, 101 Hospice Ln, Winston-Salem, NC 27103 or the Missions Fund at Faith Church of Midway, 1078 Gumtree Rd., Winston-Salem, NC 27107.Condolences may be expressed at www.wrightfs.com Wright Funerals-Cremations1720 Westchester Dr., High Point, NC 27262