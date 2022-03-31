Menu
James "Jim" McCoy Sr.
1937 - 2022
BORN
1937
DIED
2022
UPCOMING SERVICE
Memorial service
Apr, 11 2022
9:00a.m.
W. G. (Bill) Hefner VA Cemetery
McCoy, Sr., James "Jim"

March 21, 1937 - February 20, 2022

James "Jim" McCoy, Sr., age 84, of Winston-Salem, NC, died peacefully on February 20, 2022 at the Liberty Lane VA Hospice Center in Salisbury, NC. The cause of death was due to cancer.

He is survived by a sister, Naomi McCoy Montague of Apache Junction, AZ, his son James Allen McCoy, Jr. of Winston-Salem, grandson Juston McCoy, very special friend Debbie Cromer of Winston-Salem, and many loving nieces and nephews.

Jim attended Mineral Springs High School prior to joining the US Navy. He was preceded in death by his father James E. McCoy, his mother Pauline Weaver McCoy and his brother John M. McCoy.

He loved his family, horses and Harley-Davidson motorcycles. He had many friends, and enjoyed talking over old times with them. He will be dearly missed by those who loved him.

A veteran's memorial service will be held on April 11, 2022 at 9 am at the W. G. (Bill) Hefner VA Cemetery in Salisbury, NC.

Cremation Services

7600 North Point Ct., Winston- Salem, NC 27106
Published by Winston-Salem Journal on Mar. 31, 2022.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Apr
11
Memorial service
9:00a.m.
W. G. (Bill) Hefner VA Cemetery
Salisbury, NC
