So sorry to see this news and sending prayers to Jim's family. I worked with Jim at IBM for many years. It was my first job and he was a wonderful mentor. Tremendous knowledge, always patient and willing to help others and a wonderful sense of humor with a very calm demeanor. He talked often about his children and grandchildren as it was obvious they brought great joy. It was always fun to talk about soccer and their activities. Thanks to Jim for so many wonderful memories!

Tracey Beason March 25, 2021