James LaVerne Jim "Jim" McInnes
1935 - 2021
BORN
1935
DIED
2021
McInnes, James LaVerne "Jim"

January 1, 1935 - March 18, 2021

James LaVerne "Jim" McInnes, of Winston-Salem, passed away on Thursday, March 18th, 2021.

A service will be held at Forsyth Memorial Park, 3771 Yadkinville Rd., Winston-Salem, NC, on Saturday, March 27th, 2021, at 11AM, at the gazebo. Due to restrictions related to COVID-19, the service will take place outside with social distancing and masks.

Jim was a native of Rockford, IL, where he graduated from high school in 1952 before attending the College of William & Mary in Williamsburg, VA, on a full scholarship. He was involved in all facets of academic and social life, holding several leadership positions during his time at the College, graduating in 1956 with a BS in Chemistry. He was highly active in giving back to the College throughout his life.

In 1956, Jim went to work for IBM as a programmer, working on the code for what would become the Social Security system. He later moved to sales at IBM where he excelled in that position through his business networking skills and ability to relate to customers until his retirement in 1991. Jim also served in the United States Army, working for Army intelligence during the height of the Cold War.

Jim married his wife of 60 years, Ann Shoosmith McInnes (Chesterfield, VA) in 1960. They enjoyed an active household with their four children, many friends, and several pets. Jim was a devout Christian and he attended Highland Presbyterian Church in Winston-Salem for over four decades, often serving as an usher.

Jim will forever be remembered as a great friend, caring father, and devoted husband. He had a steady, calm approach to work and life in general. He was extremely intelligent, wise, honest, witty, and occasionally sarcastic. He was an intellectual, a great reader, and lover of jazz, folk, and classical music. Jim was a trumpet player and taught music appreciation to his children. He also loved the ocean and was an accomplished crossword and sudoku puzzle solver. As an Illinois native, Jim was a great Chicago Cubs and Chicago Bears fan. He had a great sense of humor and enjoyed the simple things in life as well. He enjoyed rooting for his two youngest children playing soccer, going on to coach and become a tremendous fan of the game. He made sacrifices to provide for his children, their education, and their individual pursuits. Jim enjoyed his Scottish heritage, attending many of the Grandfather Mountain Highland Games, traveling to Scotland with Ann, and conducting genealogical research on Clan McInnes.

Jim was preceded in death by his parents, LaVerne Nelson McInnes and Francis Englund McInnes, and his sister Jeanette McInnes Sawtell. He is survived by his wife Ann Shoosmith McInnes, children Tami McInnes Pittman (Winston-Salem), Laura McInnes Davimes (Winchester, VA), Jennifer McInnes Coolidge (DeLand, FL), and Duncan McInnes (Kernersville), his beloved nieces and nephews, and his grandchildren Gemma Davimes (Winchester, VA) and Sarah Pittman (McLean, VA).

Throughout his life, Jim was exceedingly generous, giving to many charitable organizations. In lieu of flowers, the family asks that you please send donations in Jim's memory to Highland Presbyterian Church (highlandpres.org/ways-to-give), or to the College of William & Mary (giving.wm.edu/give-now).
Published by Winston-Salem Journal on Mar. 25, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Mar
27
Service
11:00a.m.
Forsyth Memorial Park
3771 Yadkinville Road, Winston-Salem, NC
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
10 Entries
Lucinda Lavelli/Ken Webster
April 3, 2021
I remember Jim from Central Avenue.
My brother Larry Fink and I (Sylvia Fink Bender) often shared walking to Church School and playing in Andrews Park. My condolences.
Sylvia Bender
Acquaintance
March 29, 2021
Mrs. McInnes, Tami, Laura, Jenn, Duncan and the grand daughters. I am so very sorry for your loss! I know that the amazing memories you all have together will be a huge comfort! How blessed y´all are to have each other during this sad time. If I can do anything please let me know! I love the McInnes family!
Barbara Smith Ashley
March 29, 2021
Burgin and I are sad about Jim leaving this earth. We enjoyed knowing him as a kind and thoughtful neighbor. He and Ann have always been so loving to us and our four girls. He will be sorely missed. We hold the McInnes family in our thoughts and pray for Ann during this difficult time. Much love from your friends and neighbors, David and Burgin Ross
DAVID ROSS
March 27, 2021
Toni & Shelley Woods & Family
March 26, 2021
I am very sorry to hear to learn of Jim's passing. Jim was a wonderful man! Living down the street from your family, we Sparks family have many wonderful memories together. We're thinking of you all at this time. Ann, Tami, Laura, Jenni and Duncan, you all are in my prayers. Jim was such a pleasant person to be around with his demeanor and great sense of humor. Our condolences to you all at this time.
Michael Sparks
March 26, 2021
I am so sorry to hear about Mr. McInnes. I have many wonderful memories of him and spending time with the family (and dogs!) growing up. He was a wonderful man! Tami, my sweet Laura, Duncan & Jenni, I am thinking about you all and please extend my deepest sympathies to your mother. You are all in my heart, thoughts and prayers.
Stacy Sewell
March 26, 2021
Very sorry. Sending love to Jenni and Duncan and the family.
Greg Humphreys
March 25, 2021
I am so sorry to hear this. Jim was my mentor and great friend during my early years at IBM. Sincerest condolences to Ann and the rest of the family. RIP, Jim.
Gaines Wilburn
March 25, 2021
So sorry to see this news and sending prayers to Jim's family. I worked with Jim at IBM for many years. It was my first job and he was a wonderful mentor. Tremendous knowledge, always patient and willing to help others and a wonderful sense of humor with a very calm demeanor. He talked often about his children and grandchildren as it was obvious they brought great joy. It was always fun to talk about soccer and their activities. Thanks to Jim for so many wonderful memories!
Tracey Beason
March 25, 2021
