McInnes, James LaVerne "Jim"
January 1, 1935 - March 18, 2021
James LaVerne "Jim" McInnes, of Winston-Salem, passed away on Thursday, March 18th, 2021.
A service will be held at Forsyth Memorial Park, 3771 Yadkinville Rd., Winston-Salem, NC, on Saturday, March 27th, 2021, at 11AM, at the gazebo. Due to restrictions related to COVID-19, the service will take place outside with social distancing and masks.
Jim was a native of Rockford, IL, where he graduated from high school in 1952 before attending the College of William & Mary in Williamsburg, VA, on a full scholarship. He was involved in all facets of academic and social life, holding several leadership positions during his time at the College, graduating in 1956 with a BS in Chemistry. He was highly active in giving back to the College throughout his life.
In 1956, Jim went to work for IBM as a programmer, working on the code for what would become the Social Security system. He later moved to sales at IBM where he excelled in that position through his business networking skills and ability to relate to customers until his retirement in 1991. Jim also served in the United States Army, working for Army intelligence during the height of the Cold War.
Jim married his wife of 60 years, Ann Shoosmith McInnes (Chesterfield, VA) in 1960. They enjoyed an active household with their four children, many friends, and several pets. Jim was a devout Christian and he attended Highland Presbyterian Church in Winston-Salem for over four decades, often serving as an usher.
Jim will forever be remembered as a great friend, caring father, and devoted husband. He had a steady, calm approach to work and life in general. He was extremely intelligent, wise, honest, witty, and occasionally sarcastic. He was an intellectual, a great reader, and lover of jazz, folk, and classical music. Jim was a trumpet player and taught music appreciation to his children. He also loved the ocean and was an accomplished crossword and sudoku puzzle solver. As an Illinois native, Jim was a great Chicago Cubs and Chicago Bears fan. He had a great sense of humor and enjoyed the simple things in life as well. He enjoyed rooting for his two youngest children playing soccer, going on to coach and become a tremendous fan of the game. He made sacrifices to provide for his children, their education, and their individual pursuits. Jim enjoyed his Scottish heritage, attending many of the Grandfather Mountain Highland Games, traveling to Scotland with Ann, and conducting genealogical research on Clan McInnes.
Jim was preceded in death by his parents, LaVerne Nelson McInnes and Francis Englund McInnes, and his sister Jeanette McInnes Sawtell. He is survived by his wife Ann Shoosmith McInnes, children Tami McInnes Pittman (Winston-Salem), Laura McInnes Davimes (Winchester, VA), Jennifer McInnes Coolidge (DeLand, FL), and Duncan McInnes (Kernersville), his beloved nieces and nephews, and his grandchildren Gemma Davimes (Winchester, VA) and Sarah Pittman (McLean, VA).
Throughout his life, Jim was exceedingly generous, giving to many charitable organizations. In lieu of flowers, the family asks that you please send donations in Jim's memory to Highland Presbyterian Church (highlandpres.org/ways-to-give
), or to the College of William & Mary (giving.wm.edu/give-now
).
Published by Winston-Salem Journal on Mar. 25, 2021.