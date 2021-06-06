Mr. James C. Miller, III, was born April 11, 1973 to James and Margaret Miller. He entered peacefully into eternal rest on Friday, May 28, 2021. He will be missed by close family and friends. A memorial service will be held 11:00am, Monday, June 7, 2021 at New Hope Missionary Baptist Church. Arrangement entrusted to Gilmore Memorial Funeral Service
Published by Winston-Salem Journal on Jun. 6, 2021.
Our friend you will be missed,we shared lots of laughs and jokes together. You was a good friend and a great guy to many. To the family, my God's peace comfort you during this time.
Rodney and Maurice
June 7, 2021
My deepest sympathies for your family, friends, and everyone affected by the loss of this fellow Bobcat. Jesus be a fence around everyone everyday. May God Bless you and keep you.
Willa Robinson
June 7, 2021
My deepest sympathies for the Miler family!!
Thea Strickland
June 7, 2021
At 16 years old you became my friend, you helped me through one of the most depressing times of my life. I haven´t seen you since that time. I have thought of you often. I pray your family, friendS and loved ones be comforted by the presence of the Holy Spirit!
Shelia Stephenson
June 7, 2021
May u forever R.I.P , i am a BOBCAT but didn´t meet u at Glenn, met u years later, u kept me laughing, May God strengthen ur family during this grieving process, this 1 caught me off guard
Tamisha
June 7, 2021
My condolences to the Miller Family you're in my thoughts and prayers...
Cynthia dubose
June 7, 2021
Grief can be so hard, but our special memories help us cope. Remembering you and your loved one today and always.
Wanda Patterson
June 6, 2021
I went to school with James. He was also a neighborhood friend. Rest well Third! Prayers and condolences to the family.
Monica Crawford
June 6, 2021
my best friend and always will be I love u and I know God wants u
now I will see u again rest with the Lord my friend