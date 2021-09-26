Mounce, James Faxon
April 29, 1925 - September 24, 2021
WALKERTOWN
James Faxon Mounce passed away on September 24th at Walnut Ridge Assisted Living in Walnut Cove NC.
Dad was 96 years old. He was born in Meadows, Stokes County on April 29, 1925. Dad went to Stokes County Schools, and joined the US Navy in 1943. He was proud of his service in the Pacific in World War Two. He was honorably discharged in 1946. In June 1946 he met the love of his life, Shirley Ann Mabe, at an ice cream social in Danbury NC. Six months later, on December 23rd, they were married, and were wed for 69 years, 1 month and 9 days when Mom passed on February 1st, 2016. Dad worked many years at Hanes Hosiery but quit in 1976 in order to start his own business, Friendly Road Greenhouse. He ran the business for 20 years until he retired because of Myasthenia Gravis, a chronic autoimmune disease.
Dad's family have all passed, parents James Mounce and Anna Maude Mounce Leake, Step Father Jim Leake, sisters Eris Mounce and Eileen "Spooly" Mounce White, brother-in-law Don White, (Marie) brother Keith Mounce, sister-in-law Edith Mounce. Also passed are nephews Joel and Jeffrey White. His step brother's, Jimmy and Donnie Leake and step sister Christal Leake Wood are deceased.
Surviving are his children and spouses, Steve and Gina Mounce, Kevin and Merry Mounce, Kathy Mounce Cox and Billy Cox, Tim Mounce and Terri Mounce Silver. Grandchildren and spouses Cory and Heather Mounce, Shelly Silver Lim and Vincent Lim, Aaron Silver, Drew Manuel, Tyler Mounce, Maggie Mounce and Mollie Mounce. Great grandchildren Preston Mounce and Aurora Lim. Oh, how Dad loved those grandchildren and great grandchildren! They were his world. Also surviving are sister-in-law Polly Mabe Case and niece Ann White McClarty (Scott) and nephew Jonathan White. Stepsister Ruthie Cardwell also survives.
His church family were loved so much by Dad and they loved him. And his friends and staff at Walnut Ridge. He loved them so. We thank them for their kindness and attention and also Trellis Hospice Care of Walnut Cove.
Visitation and service will be at Walnut Cove Primitive Baptist Church at 2pm to 3pm on Mon Sept 27, on Summit St in Walnut Cove and burial will be in the Northview Primitive Baptist Church Cemetery at 4pm.
Social distancing guidelines will be observed, and facial coverings are required.
Memorials may be made to Trellis Supportive Care, 101 Hospice Lane, Winston Salem, NC 27103, Walnut Ridge Assisted Living, 411 Windmill Street, Walnut Cove, NC 27052, or to Walnut Cove Primitive Baptist Church, 6569 Baux Mtn. Road, Germanton, NC 27019.
Online condolences may be made at www.burroughsfuneralhome.com
.
Burroughs Funeral Home, Walnut Cove is honored to be serving the Mounce family.
Burroughs Funeral Home
1382 Hwy 65 West Walnut Cove NC, 27052
Published by Winston-Salem Journal on Sep. 26, 2021.