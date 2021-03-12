Payne, James "Richard"



September 2, 1940 - January 23, 2021



On Saturaday, January 23, 2021, James "Richard" Payne passed into eternal rest at Forsyth Medical Center with his wife, stepsons and granddaughter by his side. Richard was born in Winston-Salem to Allen Lindley and Berthea Sizemore Payne. Richard was a 1958 graduate of R.J. Reynolds High School. He retired from R.J. Reynolds Tobacco Company with 35 years of service as a Machinist with the division of Archer Aluminum. He was a member of Brookstown United Methodist Church. He was a lifelong fan of the Washington "Redskins" Football team. He enjoyed building and racing NASCAR Modifieds with Don Miller Race Team. He loved and devoted many years of his time to Pop Warner Football, serving with the Lewisville Titans and later with the Forsyth County Broncos. He was also involved with Southwest Forsyth Little League baseball and softball programs for many years.



Richard is survived by his wife, Becky Thomas Payne, and their dog, Maggie Mae; stepsons and grandchildren, whom he loved dearly: Will Douglas, Susie, Ashton, Camden and Charlotte Douglas; Joe Douglas, Kaitlyn, Makenzie and Chelsea Jo Douglas; Joshua Douglas (Tami), Halie and Austin Taylor and Reagan Douglas; Wesley Douglas (Jessica), Mason and newborn Teagan Douglas. Richard also had other loved ones in his life: his children, Ricky Payne, Brandon Payne and Amber P. Johnson; and grandchildren; also, a brother, Johnny Payne. He was preceded in death by his parents; brother, Frank Payne; grandson, Matthew Douglas; and granddaughter, baby Jocy Douglas. There will a memorial service held at Brookstown United Methodist Church, 6274 Yadkinville Road, Pfafftown, NC on Saturday, March 13, 2021 at 2:00 pm. The family deeply appreciates all your love, thoughts and prayers. Until we meet again, my Love.



Published by Winston-Salem Journal on Mar. 12, 2021.