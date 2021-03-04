Such a good man. Dr. Rackley was the doctor for my son, Clint Petree. We had just joined Winston-Salem Health Care 2 months prior to Clint getting severely burned. Dr. Rackley was our Pediatrician and we had not seen him yet. This caring man come to the Burn Unit to visit with me and check on Clint every day for 2 months. After the first few days he would bring me a breakfast biscuit. He would tell me "I am keeping an eye on him even though I am not his doctor in the Burn Unit. If you need to know something - I will find out for you and keep you updated". I will always remember him and remain in thanks for God putting him in our path. What a comfort to us and such a caring person for someone he had not yet met. Your family has my deepest sympathy, but always remember what a wonderful person that was in your life and that you shared with so many. Frankie Petree

Frankie Kaye Petree March 5, 2021