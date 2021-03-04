Menu
Dr. James W. "Jim" Rackley
1932 - 2021
BORN
1932
DIED
2021
Rackley, Dr. James "Jim" W.

April 24, 1932 - February 27, 2021

Dr. James "Jim" Wayne Rackley, 88, passed away on Saturday, February 27, 2021 in Winston-Salem. He was born on April 24, 1932 in Memphis, TN, the son of Pasqueline Baker and Allen Wayne Rackley. He married Mary Eleanor Vann in August of 1959 and they were married for almost 61 years. They had two sons, James Vann Rackley and Allen Wayne Rackley and one daughter, Jane Ann Rackley Feller. Dr. Rackley was preceded in death by his son, Allen Wayne; his wife, Mary; and a sister, Martha Jane Rackley. Jim is survived by two of his children, Vann (Connie) Rackley and Jane (Gene) Feller, and his four grandchildren, Shelby Rackley, Savannah Rackley, Maya Feller and Jared Feller. Jim attended Yale University as an undergrad student and received his MD from The University of Tennessee. He practiced medicine primarily as a pediatrician in both Lexington, KY and Winston-Salem, NC and practiced general medicine as a medical missionary in the areas of Chimala, Tanzania and Qeutzaltenango, Guatemala. He cherished the opportunity to serve God in mission work here and abroad. Jim was a devout follower of Christ. A graveside service will be held at 2:00 p.m. Friday, March 5, 2021 at Westlawn Gardens of Memory Mausoleum Chapel with Gustavo Prato officiating. In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorial donations be made to Health Talents International, Inc., P.O. Box 8303, Searcy, AR 72143. Online condolences may be made at www.hayworth-miller.com.

MEMORIAL EVENTS
Mar
5
Graveside service
2:00p.m.
Westlawn Gardens of Memory Mausoleum Chapel
6135 Ridgecrest Point, Winston-Salem, NC
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Such a good man. Dr. Rackley was the doctor for my son, Clint Petree. We had just joined Winston-Salem Health Care 2 months prior to Clint getting severely burned. Dr. Rackley was our Pediatrician and we had not seen him yet. This caring man come to the Burn Unit to visit with me and check on Clint every day for 2 months. After the first few days he would bring me a breakfast biscuit. He would tell me "I am keeping an eye on him even though I am not his doctor in the Burn Unit. If you need to know something - I will find out for you and keep you updated". I will always remember him and remain in thanks for God putting him in our path. What a comfort to us and such a caring person for someone he had not yet met. Your family has my deepest sympathy, but always remember what a wonderful person that was in your life and that you shared with so many. Frankie Petree
Frankie Kaye Petree
March 5, 2021
So sorry to hear of Dr. Rackley´s passing. He was a wonderful pediatrician to our three children. I knew when he checked my children when they were sick they were in good hands. I admired his Christian ways and deeds. He is now with the One he served!
Linda Nichols
March 4, 2021
Fond memories.
Dulaney Glen, MD
March 4, 2021
Jim and I practiced at Winston-Salem Health care for many years. My wife Rose and I had the privilege of having Jim for our children's pediatrician. Besides being an excellent physician, Jim was a fine man. My condolences to his children. Dick Finn
Richard C Finn
March 4, 2021
We grieve alongside you at the loss of our beloved one BUT we rejoice at Jim´s victory in Jesus- whom he and Mary lived their lives for. 2 lives well-lived sacrificially for others. Sending much love from your old Kentucky home...
Stan and Donna
March 3, 2021
