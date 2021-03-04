Rackley, Dr. James "Jim" W.
April 24, 1932 - February 27, 2021
Dr. James "Jim" Wayne Rackley, 88, passed away on Saturday, February 27, 2021 in Winston-Salem. He was born on April 24, 1932 in Memphis, TN, the son of Pasqueline Baker and Allen Wayne Rackley. He married Mary Eleanor Vann in August of 1959 and they were married for almost 61 years. They had two sons, James Vann Rackley and Allen Wayne Rackley and one daughter, Jane Ann Rackley Feller. Dr. Rackley was preceded in death by his son, Allen Wayne; his wife, Mary; and a sister, Martha Jane Rackley. Jim is survived by two of his children, Vann (Connie) Rackley and Jane (Gene) Feller, and his four grandchildren, Shelby Rackley, Savannah Rackley, Maya Feller and Jared Feller. Jim attended Yale University as an undergrad student and received his MD from The University of Tennessee. He practiced medicine primarily as a pediatrician in both Lexington, KY and Winston-Salem, NC and practiced general medicine as a medical missionary in the areas of Chimala, Tanzania and Qeutzaltenango, Guatemala. He cherished the opportunity to serve God in mission work here and abroad. Jim was a devout follower of Christ. A graveside service will be held at 2:00 p.m. Friday, March 5, 2021 at Westlawn Gardens of Memory Mausoleum Chapel with Gustavo Prato officiating. In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorial donations be made to Health Talents International, Inc., P.O. Box 8303, Searcy, AR 72143. Online condolences may be made at www.hayworth-miller.com
.
