Scales, Rev. James Robert
October 22, 1928 - February 25, 2021
Reverend James Robert Scales went to be with his Lord and Savior on February 25, 2021, following a short illness at his home with family in attendance. He was born October 22, 1928, in Yadkin County, NC, to Booker W. Scales, Sr., and Kate Reich, who both preceded him in death. James and wife Anne were active members of New Friendship Baptist Church in Winston-Salem, NC. He pastored several churches for over 50 years, and following retirement he served as an interim minister for countless churches and congregations. Surviving are his daughter, Sandra Scales Kearns and husband Jimmy; two grandchildren, Melissa Lampley and husband Bryan, Robert D. Kearns and wife Tina; four great-grandchildren, Shelbi, Izzy, Brett and Kane; and a half-sister, Sheila Scales Martin. There will be a time for family and friends to offer their condolences on February 26, 2021, from 5-7 pm at New Friendship Baptist Church. A funeral service will be held on Saturday, February 27, 2021, at 1 pm at New Friendship Baptist Church with Pastor Chris Byrne and Pastor Steve Smith officiating. A private family graveside service will follow at Forsyth Memorial Park. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to On Wings Like a Dove, PO Box 557, Clemmons, NC 27012. Online condolences may be made at www.hayworth-miller.com
.
