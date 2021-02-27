Menu
Rev. James Robert Scales
1928 - 2021
BORN
1928
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Hayworth-Miller Funeral Home - Winston-Salem
3315 Silas Creek Parkway
Winston-Salem, NC
Scales, Rev. James Robert

October 22, 1928 - February 25, 2021

Reverend James Robert Scales went to be with his Lord and Savior on February 25, 2021, following a short illness at his home with family in attendance. He was born October 22, 1928, in Yadkin County, NC, to Booker W. Scales, Sr., and Kate Reich, who both preceded him in death. James and wife Anne were active members of New Friendship Baptist Church in Winston-Salem, NC. He pastored several churches for over 50 years, and following retirement he served as an interim minister for countless churches and congregations. Surviving are his daughter, Sandra Scales Kearns and husband Jimmy; two grandchildren, Melissa Lampley and husband Bryan, Robert D. Kearns and wife Tina; four great-grandchildren, Shelbi, Izzy, Brett and Kane; and a half-sister, Sheila Scales Martin. There will be a time for family and friends to offer their condolences on February 26, 2021, from 5-7 pm at New Friendship Baptist Church. A funeral service will be held on Saturday, February 27, 2021, at 1 pm at New Friendship Baptist Church with Pastor Chris Byrne and Pastor Steve Smith officiating. A private family graveside service will follow at Forsyth Memorial Park. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to On Wings Like a Dove, PO Box 557, Clemmons, NC 27012. Online condolences may be made at www.hayworth-miller.com.

Hayworth-Miller Silas Creek Chapel

3315 Silas Creek Parkway, Winston-Salem, NC 27103
Published by Winston-Salem Journal on Feb. 27, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Feb
27
Funeral service
1:00p.m.
New Friendship Baptist Church
NC
Hayworth-Miller Funeral Home - Winston-Salem
Pastor Scales and Anne were such wonderful sweet couple that you ever would want to meet. Jim was interim pastor at Mount Calvary Baptist church and we loved them very much, we were blessed beyond words . May God Bless all of you
Shirley Pugh
February 27, 2021
Rev. Scales let the light of Christ shine upon all he met. Sincere sympathy to the family.
Alice Johnson
February 27, 2021
My family is so sad to hear of Pastor Scales passing. He was a wonderful man of GOD and we always enjoyed having him preach at our church. I know he was welcomed with open arms by his FATHER in Heaven. Prayers for his family and friends.
Dawn Gibson
February 27, 2021
My sympathy to all the family and friends of Jim. He is enjoying the glories of heaven with my husband who entered there on February 8. We were in Bible college many years ago. May God´s peace fill all your hearts.
Marianne Steagall
February 27, 2021
