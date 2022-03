Smith, James McCoy



James McCoy Smith, 84, of Walnut Cove, died September 14, 2021. Public viewing will be held from 1-7:30 Friday, September 17, 2021 at Perry-Spencer Funeral Home, Madison. The family will receive friends from 12:30 to 1:00 pm Saturday, September 18, 2021, at New London Primitive Baptist Church. The funeral service will be held 1pm Saturday at the church. Services are entrusted to Perry-Spencer Funeral Home, Madison.



Published by Winston-Salem Journal on Sep. 17, 2021.