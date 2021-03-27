Menu
James Willie Smith
FUNERAL HOME
Russell Funeral Service - Winston-Salem
822 Carl Russell Avenue
Winston-Salem, NC
Smith

Winston-Salem - Mr. James Willie Smith, 78, passed away March 15, 2021. Private services will be held at a later date (RUSSELL).
Published by Winston-Salem Journal from Mar. 27 to Mar. 28, 2021.
Funeral services provided by:
Russell Funeral Service - Winston-Salem
Sorry for the loss of your husband. Praying that the Lord will continue to strengthen you. I am Gloria Foxworth sister-in-law-and a very good friend of the family, Sue, Van and Janet I know that you loved him but now he is resting in a better place, where their is no more suffering. I last saw him at Elnora funeral. Remember God shall wipe away all of our tears.
Dorothy Foxworth
March 28, 2021
