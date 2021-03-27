Sorry for the loss of your husband. Praying that the Lord will continue to strengthen you. I am Gloria Foxworth sister-in-law-and a very good friend of the family, Sue, Van and Janet I know that you loved him but now he is resting in a better place, where their is no more suffering. I last saw him at Elnora funeral. Remember God shall wipe away all of our tears.

Dorothy Foxworth March 28, 2021