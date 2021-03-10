My heart is filled with joy to have been in June's life for these precious years. Although we lived hundreds of miles apart, I enjoyed our lengthy phone conversations, and time spent together during my visits back home. June and I never skipped a beat, catching up. Of course, I listened to his jokes and laughed uncontrollably. He became a regular providing musical selections at my dad, his Uncle Roy's, church. June remained faithful until death, and when Jesus returns to take him home, June will hear those long awaited words, "Well Done"! He truly loved God, and his fellow man. June lived his life without complaint; he was a man of distinction and honor. His smile radiated like that of a child of the King. June's last words to me were, I really love you! Needless to say, I love my cousin and will miss him dearly, but we will be reunited soon, because Jesus' coming is imminent. Let's gets our hearts right and strive to be ready. Sleep, my cousin, sleep. Soon the trumpet will sound. (Roz)

Rosalyn "Roz" Hall March 10, 2021