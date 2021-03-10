James L. Smith, Jr. 61, affectionately known as "June," was born April 3, 1959 to the late James Smith, Sr. and Shirley Smith Scales in Winston-Salem. He passed away peacefully Sunday, March 7, 2021 at Kate B. Reynolds Hospice Home.
Mr. Smith may be publicly viewed at Clark S. Brown & Sons Funeral Home Thursday, March 11, 2021 from 12pm – 5pm. A private service will be held on Friday.
Clark S. Brown & Sons Funeral Home
727 N. Patterson Avenue, Winston-Salem, NC 27101
Published by Winston-Salem Journal on Mar. 10, 2021.
How do you say goodbye to a sibling who has always been there for you? “June” was kind, spiritual, and had a good sense of humor. At church he sang with the “Bright Lights” and was know for his creative style of welcoming the visitors. He loved sports, was an avid bowler, and loved to play Sorry and Rook. My brother is now resting in Jesus and we look forward to seeing him again when Christ returns to redeem His own. Hopefully, that day will be soon!
Patricia Harris
Sister
March 17, 2021
I am going to miss my cousin 'June'. My memories as cousins growing up laughing and playing together. We moved to Florida but as we often returned home to Winston we reconnected. Two Sabbaths ago,thru ZOOM,the Lord blessed us to be able to spend some of the Sabbath hours with June, closing out by sing There's a Sweet Sweet Spirit in this place which June was able to sing along.
We await the day we will reunite ,never to part again. Goodnight dear cousin, see you in the morning.
Karen Hill
March 12, 2021
God Bless His soul. I Love Him and will miss Him. God Bless and may He rest in peace
Bobby Thompson
March 11, 2021
May you rest peaceful an blessed in God's care James.
You have been such a wonderful and loving young
man with a heart of gold.
God bless you Son. You will
Be sorely missed. Auntie E.
Edith Caldwell-Fulton
March 11, 2021
My heart is filled with joy to have been in June's life for these precious years. Although we lived hundreds of miles apart, I enjoyed our lengthy phone conversations, and time spent together during my visits back home. June and I never skipped a beat, catching up. Of course, I listened to his jokes and laughed uncontrollably. He became a regular providing musical selections at my dad, his Uncle Roy's, church. June remained faithful until death, and when Jesus returns to take him home, June will hear those long awaited words, "Well Done"! He truly loved God, and his fellow man. June lived his life without complaint; he was a man of distinction and honor. His smile radiated like that of a child of the King. June's last words to me were, I really love you! Needless to say, I love my cousin and will miss him dearly, but we will be reunited soon, because Jesus' coming is imminent. Let's gets our hearts right and strive to be ready. Sleep, my cousin, sleep. Soon the trumpet will sound. (Roz)
Rosalyn "Roz" Hall
March 10, 2021
I´m so sorry to hear of the passing of June and he definitely will be missed. His spirit, love and kindness to others is an example for us all. Praying for the family