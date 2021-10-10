Taylor, James Gray
September 16, 1938 - October 5, 2021
James Gray Taylor, 83, passed away on October 5, 2021, at Trellis Supportive Care in Winston-Salem. He was born to Homer Wilson Taylor and Lora Hobson Taylor on September 16, 1938, in Forsyth County.
James was a friendly, lively man. He retired from Archer Aluminum after more than 30 years of employment. He was a serious collector of knives, watches, and clocks, which he acquired through flea markets, auctions, and trades. He loved his cats very much.
Mr. Taylor was predeceased by two brothers, Bernie Taylor (Carrie) and Roger Taylor (Daisy); and two sisters, Pauline Hunt and Wilma O'Brien (Eben). He is survived by his loving wife of over 60 years, Glenda Lienbach Taylor; two sisters, Nell Brown and Yvonne Coe; brother, Ron Taylor (Martha); and many nieces and nephews.
There will be a private memorial service at a later date. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the SPCA and The Humane Society. Online condolences may be made at www.salemfh.com/
.
Salem Funeral & Cremation Service
2951 Reynolda Rd., Winston-Salem, NC 27106
Published by Winston-Salem Journal on Oct. 10, 2021.