Winston-Salem Journal
James Gray Taylor
1938 - 2021
BORN
1938
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Salem Funerals & Cremations - Reynolda Rd.
2951 Reynolda Rd.
Winston-Salem, NC
Taylor, James Gray

September 16, 1938 - October 5, 2021

James Gray Taylor, 83, passed away on October 5, 2021, at Trellis Supportive Care in Winston-Salem. He was born to Homer Wilson Taylor and Lora Hobson Taylor on September 16, 1938, in Forsyth County.

James was a friendly, lively man. He retired from Archer Aluminum after more than 30 years of employment. He was a serious collector of knives, watches, and clocks, which he acquired through flea markets, auctions, and trades. He loved his cats very much.

Mr. Taylor was predeceased by two brothers, Bernie Taylor (Carrie) and Roger Taylor (Daisy); and two sisters, Pauline Hunt and Wilma O'Brien (Eben). He is survived by his loving wife of over 60 years, Glenda Lienbach Taylor; two sisters, Nell Brown and Yvonne Coe; brother, Ron Taylor (Martha); and many nieces and nephews.

There will be a private memorial service at a later date. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the SPCA and The Humane Society. Online condolences may be made at www.salemfh.com/.

Salem Funeral & Cremation Service

2951 Reynolda Rd., Winston-Salem, NC 27106
Published by Winston-Salem Journal on Oct. 10, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by:
Salem Funerals & Cremations - Reynolda Rd.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
I literally just learned of Uncle Jimmy's passing. I found memories of riding to those flea markets and other places with him. Overall a good guy and will be missed.
Jonathan G Jones
Family
December 8, 2021
Glenda, I am very sorry to read of Jimmy's passing. I have fond memories of him and his sister Yvonne. Also of you and your dad, cousin Glenn. May god bless you and your family during this emotional and difficult time. Love, shirley
Shirley Easter Tuttle
Friend
October 10, 2021
