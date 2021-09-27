Menu
James Glenn Templeton
1928 - 2021
BORN
1928
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Hayworth-Miller Funeral Home - Winston-Salem
3315 Silas Creek Parkway
Winston-Salem, NC
Templeton, James Glenn

February 14, 1928 - September 23, 2021

Mr. James Glenn Templeton, 93, passed away peacefully and surrounded by his family on Thursday, September 23, 2021.

Glenn was born February 14, 1928, in Forsyth County to George and Vercie Templeton. He was the owner and operator of a convenience store and laundromat in Forsyth County for over 44 years and was always proud to be a member of that community. He also loved to record and listen to classic country music. He was a good Christian man who loved the Lord and was a member of Antioch Baptist Church. Glenn was preceded in death by his parents.

Glenn is survived by his wife, Janet Templeton and his stepson, Curtis Hull and wife Pam.

A funeral service will be held Thursday, September 30, 2021, at 12 Noon at Hayworth-Miller Silas Creek Chapel. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service. Interment will follow the service at Oaklawn Memorial Gardens.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Hospice of Davidson County, 200 Hospice Way, Lexington, NC 27292. Online condolences may be made to www.hayworth-miller.com.

Hayworth-Miller Silas Creek Chapel

3315 Silas Creek Parkway, Winston-Salem, NC 27103
Published by Winston-Salem Journal on Sep. 27, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Sep
30
Visitation
11:00a.m. - 12:00p.m.
Hayworth-Miller Funeral Home - Winston-Salem
3315 Silas Creek Parkway, Winston-Salem, NC
Sep
30
Funeral service
12:00p.m.
Hayworth-Miller Funeral Home - Winston-Salem
3315 Silas Creek Parkway, Winston-Salem, NC
Funeral services provided by:
Hayworth-Miller Funeral Home - Winston-Salem
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
A true friend and neighbor. I still remember the store + laundry as if was yesterday.
Jason Bodenheimer
September 28, 2021
I'm so sorry to learn of Glenn's passing. He was a wonderful person. My parents did business at his store for many years and thought the world of him. I remember his patient and kind manner.
Carol Hardy (Diane)
September 28, 2021
