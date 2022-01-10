Menu
James Earl "Punkin" Walker
1946 - 2022
BORN
1946
DIED
2022
FUNERAL HOME
Russell Funeral Service - Winston-Salem
822 Carl Russell Avenue
Winston-Salem, NC
Walker, James Earl "Punkin"

April 11, 1946 - January 4, 2022

Mr. James Earl "Punkin" Walker was born April 11, 1946. He departed this life January 4, 2022. He was preceded in death by his mother Ather Mae Walker Neely; his father, Eliza Townson; brother, Willie Lee Neely; and his daughter, Camilla Washington. James leaves to cherish his memory his wife, Levetrice Walker; sons, Stephon Tyrone (Bridgette) Washington, Antonie Williams, Everette Roberts, James Walker, Jr. and a grandson who was raised as a son, Antonie "AJ" Williams, Jr.; daughters, Vicky Brown, Denise Murry, Shenekia Williams, Folonia Patterson, and a granddaughter who was raised as a daughter, Ariana Williams; sisters, Joanne Walker, Wanda (Kenny) Eubanks, Brenda Williams, Hazel Neely, Shirley (Jerry) Currence, and Velvet Neely; brothers, Auther Lee (Lisa) Neely, Clyde Neely, Kevin Neely, and Kalvin Neely; two devoted friends, Terry Smith and Ernest Patterson; and a host of grandchildren, nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. A viewing will be held from 1:00pm until 5:00pm Monday, January 10, 2022 at Russell Funeral Home. Private services will be held Tuesday, January 11, 2022. The service will be live streamed on the Russell Funeral Home Facebook page beginning at 1:00pm on Tuesday. Online condolences can be made at www.russellfuneralservice.com (RUSSELL).
Published by Winston-Salem Journal on Jan. 10, 2022.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jan
10
Viewing
1:00p.m. - 5:00p.m.
Russell Funeral Service - Winston-Salem
822 Carl Russell Avenue, Winston-Salem, NC
Jan
11
Service
1:00p.m.
live streamed
NC
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Rip Walker you was always Good man My condolences goes out to you Family you will be missed
Michelle
Friend
January 17, 2022
R.I.P. Mr. Walker.
Sinica Pouncey
January 12, 2022
In age, I´m only 2 years behind you so save a space for me. With love from your cuz.
Barbara Ann(Aunt Tooties oldest daughter)
Family
January 11, 2022
To the family you have my sincere sympathy and my thought and prayers are with you. James Walker will be missed he was always nice and kind to me. May he rest in peace and may God shine everlasting light upon him. Rest in peace my brother. Gone to soon!
Brenda Taylor
Friend
January 11, 2022
Farewell, old friend. I will always remember your kindness to me, and the way you displayed unbiased love, and joy with your family. Rest in Peace, and I will see you in the morning.
Eddie L Rogers
Family
January 11, 2022
James Walker taught me a plenty. Much Love
Donald Ray Goodine
Friend
January 10, 2022
Sending my prayers to the Family,so i lost a friend but GOD got a Angel .
Classie Ford Williams
January 10, 2022
