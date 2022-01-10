Walker, James Earl "Punkin"
April 11, 1946 - January 4, 2022
Mr. James Earl "Punkin" Walker was born April 11, 1946. He departed this life January 4, 2022. He was preceded in death by his mother Ather Mae Walker Neely; his father, Eliza Townson; brother, Willie Lee Neely; and his daughter, Camilla Washington. James leaves to cherish his memory his wife, Levetrice Walker; sons, Stephon Tyrone (Bridgette) Washington, Antonie Williams, Everette Roberts, James Walker, Jr. and a grandson who was raised as a son, Antonie "AJ" Williams, Jr.; daughters, Vicky Brown, Denise Murry, Shenekia Williams, Folonia Patterson, and a granddaughter who was raised as a daughter, Ariana Williams; sisters, Joanne Walker, Wanda (Kenny) Eubanks, Brenda Williams, Hazel Neely, Shirley (Jerry) Currence, and Velvet Neely; brothers, Auther Lee (Lisa) Neely, Clyde Neely, Kevin Neely, and Kalvin Neely; two devoted friends, Terry Smith and Ernest Patterson; and a host of grandchildren, nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. A viewing will be held from 1:00pm until 5:00pm Monday, January 10, 2022 at Russell Funeral Home. Private services will be held Tuesday, January 11, 2022. The service will be live streamed on the Russell Funeral Home Facebook page beginning at 1:00pm on Tuesday. Online condolences can be made at www.russellfuneralservice.com
(RUSSELL).
Published by Winston-Salem Journal on Jan. 10, 2022.