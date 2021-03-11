Webster, James
January 21, 1932 - March 7, 2021
Mr. James Murphy Webster, Sr., 89, was born January 21, 1932 to Decarster and Murphy Joyce Webster. He peacefully transitioned on March 7, 2021 at his residence surrounded by his loving family. James was a proud graduate of Atkins High School, attended Winston-Salem Teacher's College, and served five years as an engineer in the United States Navy. He was a star athlete and played football during his time in school and in the military. He retired after 30 years as a shipping room supervisor from RJ Reynolds Tobacco Company. He was a member of Dreamland Park Missionary Baptist Church, where he served as a former member of the trustee board. James was a member of the Furniture City Lodge #282 of Elks and American Legion Post #220. He was very active within his community, having served the 14th Street Precinct and other neighborhood initiatives. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by one brother and five sisters. Left to continue his legacy are his dedicated wife of 61 years, Dr. Sadie Brown Webster; sons, James (Cornelia) Webster, Jr., Daniel (Katrinda) Webster, and Dayrus Webster; grandchildren, Daniel, Jr., Kali, Derrick, Derika, and Demeka; 11 great-grandchildren; 1 great-great-granddaughter; brother, Jarvis (Josephine) Webster, Sr.; daughter-in-law, Wanda McLean; and a host of nieces, nephews, other relatives, extended family and friends. A viewing will be held from 1:00pm-6:00pm Friday, March 12, 2021 at Russell Funeral Home. Private services will be held Saturday, March 13, 2021. Live-streaming will be provided on the Dreamland Park Baptist Church Facebook page beginning at 1:00pm. Interment will follow in Evergreen Cemetery. The family wishes to express special thanks to Dr. Betsy English, Dr. Fred McPhail, Dr. Thomas Hinson, Dr. James Branch, Dr. Timothy Collins, and Trellis Supportive Care for the special support given to James. Online condolences can be made at www.russellfuneralservice.com
. (RUSSELL)
Published by Winston-Salem Journal from Mar. 11 to Mar. 12, 2021.