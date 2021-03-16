Willey, James "Jim" Gordon



WINSTON-SALEM, NC - James "Jim" Gordon Willey, age 88, passed away peacefully on Friday, March 12, 2021 in Winston-Salem, NC. Jim was born June 19, 1932 in Akron, OH, to James A. and Sophia J. Willey. He is survived by his loving and devoted wife of 66 years, Mary Shockey Willey. Also surviving are numerous cousins in GA, OH, PA and WV. Jim proudly served in the U.S. Navy. He started his career as a machinist and pipe fitter with McNeil Machinery and continued his passion for many years before retiring in NC. He chose NC because he loved the weather and being outdoors. You could find Jim riding his tractor and working in the yard or in his workshop, building something from scratch and fixing odds and ends. Jim was a lifelong Cleveland Browns fan, spending his Sundays cheering them on. A graveside service will be held to lay him to rest and celebrate a life well lived at Chestnut Hill Memorial Park, 2613 Sackett Avenue, Cuyahoga Falls, OH, 44223 on Wednesday, March 17 at 1 PM. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Haven of Rest Ministries, P.O. BOX 547, Akron, OH 44309-0547, in Jim's name. (REDMON, STOW, 330-688-6631)



Published by Winston-Salem Journal on Mar. 16, 2021.