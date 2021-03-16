WINSTON-SALEM, NC - James "Jim" Gordon Willey, age 88, passed away peacefully on Friday, March 12, 2021 in Winston-Salem, NC. Jim was born June 19, 1932 in Akron, OH, to James A. and Sophia J. Willey. He is survived by his loving and devoted wife of 66 years, Mary Shockey Willey. Also surviving are numerous cousins in GA, OH, PA and WV. Jim proudly served in the U.S. Navy. He started his career as a machinist and pipe fitter with McNeil Machinery and continued his passion for many years before retiring in NC. He chose NC because he loved the weather and being outdoors. You could find Jim riding his tractor and working in the yard or in his workshop, building something from scratch and fixing odds and ends. Jim was a lifelong Cleveland Browns fan, spending his Sundays cheering them on. A graveside service will be held to lay him to rest and celebrate a life well lived at Chestnut Hill Memorial Park, 2613 Sackett Avenue, Cuyahoga Falls, OH, 44223 on Wednesday, March 17 at 1 PM. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Haven of Rest Ministries, P.O. BOX 547, Akron, OH 44309-0547, in Jim's name. (REDMON, STOW, 330-688-6631)
Published by Winston-Salem Journal on Mar. 16, 2021.
We are so sorry to hear of Jim passing, what a great and strong man he was. Nothing ever stopped him from doing his best, we need more like him in this world. Mary, if you ever need anything you know where we are! GOD BLESS
Joe and Stefani Badgley
March 18, 2021
Mary, I am so sorry about your loss. Jim was a special Christian man and will be missed. My husband, Curt and I so enjoyed visiting you and Jim in N.C. Love and prayers. Eileen Thomas
Eileen Thomas
Friend
March 17, 2021
Please accept our deepest condolences. He will be missed by all.
Pamela J (Shockey) Brown
March 17, 2021
Mary we are so sorry for your loss. Always enjoyed seeing Jim riding his tractor around the yard.
Ken and Donna Nail
March 16, 2021
Offering our deepest condolences during this difficult time.