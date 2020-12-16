Menu
James W. Wilson
1941 - 2020
BORN
1941
DIED
2020
ABOUT
Carver High School
FUNERAL HOME
Hooper Funeral Home
1415 East Fourteenth Street
Winston Salem, NC
Wilson, James W.

November 5, 1941 - December 11, 2020

James William Wilson, age 79, formerly of Amissville, VA, passed away Friday, December 11, 2020 at the Citadel Nursing and Rehabilitation Center. He was born November 5, 1941 in Lancaster, SC to Rosa Howard and William Wilson. James was a 1960 graduate of Carver High School and a 1964 graduate of Johnson C. Smith University in Charlotte, NC. He touched many lives as a high school history teacher in the Fauquier County school system in Virginia, where he taught for 37 years and was beloved by his students. He was preceded in death by his parents, Rosa Howard and William Wilson; one sister, Brenda Grafton; and brother-in-law, Thomas N.B. Chisholm, Sr. James is survived by his brother Richard (Cleta) Wilson, his sister Mary Chisholm, his stepfather Samuel Howard, NC; four aunts, Ellen Stewart and Emma Shouse all of Winston-Salem, NC, Elizabeth Jones of Wilson, NC, Mary Alice Leary of Charlotte, NC;many cousins, nieces, nephews; a number of devoted friends, including Reverend Tom and Mary Carter, Reverend Paul Banks, Jerry Williams, and Reverend Linwood Montgomery. Graveside services will be private. Online condolences may be sent to www.hooprfuneralhome.net.
Published by Winston-Salem Journal on Dec. 16, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Mr. Wilson ranks as the greatest teacher I ever had. He carried with him an authority in the classroom that I now recognize as very rare. He also carried class. I knew his first name, but, unlike in today´s schools, I would have never thought to use it. That "Mr" was a sign of respect, both toward him when you used it, and toward you when he did. He always wore a jacket and tie to class, even on the hottest days, and when he called on you for an answer, you´d better have had it. He was a tough teacher, but absolutely fair - just the way it should be. When you finished a test you worried...and when you got it back graded, your hands trembled in expectation. If you did well, there was a sense you REALLY did well. I´m glad to have had him as a teacher 32 years ago. I wish our modern schools were filled with Mr. Wilsons.
A Former Student
March 23, 2021
Mr. Wilson, what a great friend. This coming from a former student. He touched me so much. I can´t believe he is gone. I hope his family can get through this. I am sure they can. Just wanted to share. He was a life changer for me. A huge help. Will always be remembered. Oh yes he will. The greatest teacher I ever had. A life changer. Oh yes he is was. I´ll be missing him. Oh yea I will. Just shocked to learn this news. Phillip Hopkins
Phillip Hopkins
February 16, 2021
Mr. Wilson was an excellent teacher who has influenced many peoples lives. He was an old school firm but fair educator. My prayers for the family and friends.
Scott Taylor
December 17, 2020
My condolences and prayers to the family and friends of James Wilson. Remembering him as a high school classmate and band member. Rest in peace James.
Aaron W. Penn
December 16, 2020
The world has lost an incredible life. James was a wonderful friend who brought laughter and love to all occasions. He will be missed. May he rest in peace. I pray that the family find Comfort doing this time.
Ronald Fulton
December 16, 2020
