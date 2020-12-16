Wilson, James W.
November 5, 1941 - December 11, 2020
James William Wilson, age 79, formerly of Amissville, VA, passed away Friday, December 11, 2020 at the Citadel Nursing and Rehabilitation Center. He was born November 5, 1941 in Lancaster, SC to Rosa Howard and William Wilson. James was a 1960 graduate of Carver High School and a 1964 graduate of Johnson C. Smith University in Charlotte, NC. He touched many lives as a high school history teacher in the Fauquier County school system in Virginia, where he taught for 37 years and was beloved by his students. He was preceded in death by his parents, Rosa Howard and William Wilson; one sister, Brenda Grafton; and brother-in-law, Thomas N.B. Chisholm, Sr. James is survived by his brother Richard (Cleta) Wilson, his sister Mary Chisholm, his stepfather Samuel Howard, NC; four aunts, Ellen Stewart and Emma Shouse all of Winston-Salem, NC, Elizabeth Jones of Wilson, NC, Mary Alice Leary of Charlotte, NC;many cousins, nieces, nephews; a number of devoted friends, including Reverend Tom and Mary Carter, Reverend Paul Banks, Jerry Williams, and Reverend Linwood Montgomery. Graveside services will be private. Online condolences may be sent to www.hooprfuneralhome.net
.
Published by Winston-Salem Journal on Dec. 16, 2020.