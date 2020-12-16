Mr. Wilson ranks as the greatest teacher I ever had. He carried with him an authority in the classroom that I now recognize as very rare. He also carried class. I knew his first name, but, unlike in today´s schools, I would have never thought to use it. That "Mr" was a sign of respect, both toward him when you used it, and toward you when he did. He always wore a jacket and tie to class, even on the hottest days, and when he called on you for an answer, you´d better have had it. He was a tough teacher, but absolutely fair - just the way it should be. When you finished a test you worried...and when you got it back graded, your hands trembled in expectation. If you did well, there was a sense you REALLY did well. I´m glad to have had him as a teacher 32 years ago. I wish our modern schools were filled with Mr. Wilsons.

A Former Student March 23, 2021