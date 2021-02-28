Wooten, Sr., James Thomas



March 26, 1933 - February 22, 2021



Mr. James Thomas Wooten, Sr. gained his angel wings on February 22 2021, while surrounded by his family. James was born in Apex, North Carolina on March 26, 1933 to the late William Gloster Wooten and the late Minnie Evaden Whitmore Wooten of Aberdeen, North Carolina. Growing up James enjoyed playing football, baseball, and was an avid swimmer. His hobbies included painting, sailing, and golfing which he enjoyed for many years. After high school, James proudly served his country in the United States Army where he served in the 187th Airborne Infantry Regiment (Rakkasans) in the Korean Conflict. After his military service, James attended Catawba College and received a degree in Business Administration. He then worked for Home Finance before becoming the credit manager for ED Kelly's. It was then that he met the love of his life, Carolyn Jane Wooten in 1958. James and "Jane" were later married on September 2,1961. James began working for Duke Power in 1961 and retired in 1989 after 30 years of service. Two children were born of the marriage, Carol Jane Wooten, and James Thomas Wooten Jr. James remained an active member of Ardmore United Methodist Church from February 1962 until his declining health. He served as chairman of trustees and was very active in the Upper Room Sunday school class. James also served as President of the Winston Salem Jaycees and was chairman of the Miss Winston Salem Pageant in 1968. James was preceded in death by his father, William Gloster Wooten; mother, Minnie Evaden Wooten; all his siblings; and his grandson Lucas James Wooten. He is survived by his wife, Jane; daughter, Carol; son, James (Trace); grandchildren, Krystal (Brad) and Danny; great grandchildren, Mason and Marina; and a host of loving nephews and nieces. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Ardmore United Methodist Church, 630 S Hawthorne Road, Winston-Salem, NC 27103 or Trellis Supportive Care, 101 Hospice Lane, Winston-Salem, NC 27103.



Hayworth-Miller Silas Creek



3315 Silas Creek Parkway



Winston-Salem, NC 27103



Published by Winston-Salem Journal on Feb. 28, 2021.