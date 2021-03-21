Hayes, Jane Vaught



May 2, 1935 - March 15, 2021



Sarah Jane Vaught Hayes, 85, of Mocksville, NC, passed away on March 15, 2021. Janie was born May, 2, 1935 in Forsyth County to the late George F. "Shorty" Vaught and Mildred Holleman Vaught Austin. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her brother, Butchie Vaught. Janie is survived by her husband, Kenneth W. Hayes, son, Jeffrey T. Chambers, granddaughter, Brittany Skopek (Sean), sisters, Marie Widenhouse, Nancy Brown, and Frankie Teague, stepsons Michael Hayes (Rhonda), Gary Hayes (Kimberly), as well as several nieces and nephews. Janie graduated from Clemmons High School. She enjoyed dancing and was a very talented artist, seamstress, and cook. She was an entrepreneur who loved all pretty things which led to her last adventure as owner of "Janie's Consign-It" in Clemmons. Growing up, Janie was a member of Clemmons Baptist Church. She later joined Calvary Baptist Church and Center Grove Baptist Church, worshiping regularly until her health failed. The family would like to thank the staff at Clemmons Village I, as well as Mountain Valley Hospice, for their care and assistance. A private family service will be held at Hayworth-Miller Kinderton Chapel.



Published by Winston-Salem Journal on Mar. 21, 2021.