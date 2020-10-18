Hamlett, Jane Jeffries



January 14, 1925 - October 13, 2020



Winston Salem. Jane Hamlett, 95, passed away at Clemmons Village 1 Assisted Living Facility after her long battle with dementia.



She is survived by her son Charles (Shirley), her daughter Beverly, her grandsons David (Denise) and Richard, and her great granddaughter Kristen Noelle.



Many thanks to the kind and caring staff at Clemmons Village 1 and Mt. Valley Hospice, and especially to her loving private caregivers Misty, Crystal and Brooke Dawson who all took such wonderful care of her over the past 5 years.



She will be laid to rest in her hometown of Yanceyville, NC along with her parents and several siblings.



Wrenn-Yeatts



877 Main St Yanceyville, NC 27329



To plant trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store

Published by Winston-Salem Journal on Oct. 18, 2020.