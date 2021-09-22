Maxey, Jane Julian



On Friday, March 13, 2020, Jane Julian Maxey passed away, surrounded by her family, at Trellis Supportive Care, after a graciously fought battle with pancreatic cancer. We jokingly say "she checked out just in time," as the COVID-19 pandemic was declared shortly thereafter.



Jane was a planner and she had everything planned right down to the last detail for the service she wanted. We can only imagine what she has had to say about the delay! "Oh, for goodness sake. This is RIDICOULOUS!"



A celebration of life for Jane will be held at Augsburg Lutheran Church on Saturday, September 25, 2021 at 11:00 am. The family will receive friends following the service in the family life center. Masks Required.



In lieu of flowers, memorials can be made to Augsburg Lutheran Church, 845 W. 5th St., Winston-Salem, NC 27101 or to Trellis Supportive Care, 101 Hospice Ln, Winston-Salem, NC 27103.



Published by Winston-Salem Journal on Sep. 22, 2021.